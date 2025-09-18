No. 20 Vanderbilt matches up against Georgia State in Week 4

Georgia State (1-2) at No. 20 Vanderbilt (3-0), Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line:…

Georgia State (1-2) at No. 20 Vanderbilt (3-0), Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Vanderbilt by 27.5. Against the spread: Vanderbilt 3-0, Georgia State 0-3.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Vanderbilt Offense

Overall: 431.3 yards per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 228.3 yards per game (68th)

Rushing: 203 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 40 points per game (31st)

Vanderbilt Defense

Overall: 237 yards per game (18th in FBS)

Passing: 154.7 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 82.3 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 10 points per game (14th)

Georgia State Offense

Overall: 367.7 yards per game (85th in FBS)

Passing: 232.3 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 135.3 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 20 points per game (108th)

Georgia State Defense

Overall: 459.3 yards per game (129th in FBS)

Passing: 251.7 yards per game (109th)

Rushing: 207.7 yards per game (126th)

Scoring: 40.7 points per game (133rd)

Georgia State ranks 114th in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 45.9% of the time. Vanderbilt ranks 10th on offense, converting on 60.7% of third downs.

Georgia State ranks 97th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Vanderbilt’s 16th-ranked +4 margin.

Georgia State is 126th in the FBS with 80.7 penalty yards per game.

Georgia State is 132nd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 55.6% of trips. Vanderbilt’s red zone defense ranks 27th at 71.4%.

Vanderbilt ranks 23rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:21.

Team leaders

Vanderbilt

Passing: Diego Pavia, 645 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs, 73.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Sedrick Alexander, 197 yards on 35 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Tre Richardson, 162 yards on 12 catches, 1 TD

Georgia State

Passing: TJ Finley, 351 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs, 68.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Rashad Amos, 139 yards on 26 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Ted Hurst, 275 yards on 18 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Vanderbilt won 31-7 over South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 13. Pavia passed for 177 yards on 18-of-25 attempts (72.0%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 11 times for 24 yards. Jamezell Lassiter carried the ball one time for 44 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 11 yards. Eli Stowers had three receptions for 45 yards.

Georgia State won 37-21 over Murray State on Saturday, Sept. 13. Finley led Georgia State with 150 yards on 11-of-18 passing (61.1%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. Branson Robinson carried the ball eight times for 65 yards, adding one reception for five yards. Hurst had 10 receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Vanderbilt hosts Utah State on Sept. 27. Georgia State hosts James Madison on Oct. 4.

