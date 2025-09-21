No. 20 Missouri matches up against UMass in Week 5

UMass (0-3) at No. 20 Missouri (4-0), Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPNU Key stats Missouri…

UMass (0-3) at No. 20 Missouri (4-0), Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Missouri Offense

Overall: 554.3 yards per game (6th in FBS)

Passing: 256.3 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 298 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 46 points per game (10th)

Missouri Defense

Overall: 216.8 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 150.5 yards per game (19th)

Rushing: 66.3 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 16.8 points per game (35th)

UMass Offense

Overall: 259.7 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 183 yards per game (107th)

Rushing: 76.7 yards per game (131st)

Scoring: 14.3 points per game (132nd)

UMass Defense

Overall: 433.7 yards per game (124th in FBS)

Passing: 276 yards per game (122nd)

Rushing: 157.7 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 38.7 points per game (130th)

Missouri is 3rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 19.6% of the time. UMass ranks 131st on offense, converting on 27.8% of third downs.

UMass ranks 125th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 70% of trips.

UMass ranks 66th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 30:05, compared to Missouri’s 1st-ranked average of 37:11.

Team leaders

Missouri

Passing: Beau Pribula, 962 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs, 72.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Ahmad Hardy, 600 yards on 79 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr., 278 yards on 27 catches, 1 TD

UMass

Passing: Grant Jordan, 248 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 63.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Rocko Griffin, 142 yards on 30 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jacquon Gibson, 258 yards on 24 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Missouri beat South Carolina 29-20 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Pribula led Missouri with 171 yards on 16-of-27 passing (59.3%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 72 yards. Hardy carried the ball 22 times for 138 yards and scored one touchdown. Marquis Johnson recorded 80 yards on seven catches.

UMass fell 47-7 to Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 13. AJ Hairston led UMass with 56 yards on 4-of-8 passing (50.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Griffin had 28 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding two receptions for nine yards. Gibson had five receptions for 37 yards.

Next game

Missouri hosts No. 17 Alabama on Oct. 11. UMass hosts Western Michigan on Oct. 4.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.