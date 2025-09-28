No. 20 Michigan squares off against Wisconsin in Big Ten play

Wisconsin (2-2) at No. 20 Michigan (3-1), Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: FOX Key stats Michigan…

Wisconsin (2-2) at No. 20 Michigan (3-1), Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Michigan Offense

Overall: 436.8 yards per game (45th in FBS)

Passing: 183.3 yards per game (106th)

Rushing: 253.5 yards per game (8th)

Scoring: 35 points per game (42nd)

Michigan Defense

Overall: 291.3 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 213.8 yards per game (71st)

Rushing: 77.5 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 17.8 points per game (33rd)

Wisconsin Offense

Overall: 323.5 yards per game (117th in FBS)

Passing: 205.8 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 117.8 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 20.8 points per game (108th)

Wisconsin Defense

Overall: 284.5 yards per game (23rd in FBS)

Passing: 234.5 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 50 yards per game (1st)

Scoring: 18.8 points per game (37th)

Michigan ranks 63rd in third down percentage, converting 42% of the time. Wisconsin ranks 11th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 24.4%.

Wisconsin is 108th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Michigan’s 11th-ranked +5 margin.

Wisconsin ranks 12th in the FBS averaging 31.3 penalty yards per game.

Wisconsin is 93rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 80% of trips. Michigan’s red zone defense ranks 29th at 76.9%.

Michigan ranks 100th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:39, compared to Wisconsin’s 5th-ranked average of 34:35.

Team leaders

Michigan

Passing: Bryce Underwood, 733 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 56.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Justice Haynes, 537 yards on 66 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Donaven McCulley, 197 yards on 13 catches, 0 TDs

Wisconsin

Passing: Danny O’Neil, 640 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INTs, 70.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Dilin Jones, 154 yards on 35 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Lance Mason, 177 yards on 14 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Michigan won 30-27 over Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 20. Underwood passed for 105 yards on 12-of-22 attempts (54.5%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 61 yards and one rushing touchdown. Haynes had 149 rushing yards on 17 carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 12 yards. McCulley recorded 39 yards on three catches.

Wisconsin lost 27-10 to Maryland on Saturday, Sept. 20. O’Neil led Wisconsin with 120 yards on 14-of-22 passing (63.6%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Darrion Dupree had 52 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding two receptions for 11 yards. Trech Kekahuna recorded 77 yards on five catches.

Next game

Michigan plays at USC on Oct. 11. Wisconsin hosts Iowa on Oct. 11.

