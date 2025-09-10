No. 2 Penn State takes on FCS Villanova

Villanova (1-0) at No. 2 Penn State (2-0), Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: Fox Sports 1…

Villanova (1-0) at No. 2 Penn State (2-0), Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Penn State Offense

Overall: 423.5 yards per game (53rd in FBS)

Passing: 251.5 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 172 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 40 points per game (33rd)

Penn State Defense

Overall: 246.5 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 137 yards per game (22nd)

Rushing: 109.5 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 5.5 points per game (8th)

Villanova Offense

Overall: 416 yards per game (24th in FCS)

Passing: 299 yards per game (8th)

Rushing: 117 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 24 points per game (48th)

Villanova Defense

Overall: 350 yards per game (43rd in FCS)

Passing: 239 yards per game (77th)

Rushing: 111 yards per game (24th)

Scoring: 17 points per game (20th)

Penn State ranks 4th in the FBS with a +5 turnover margin.

Penn State ranks 11th in the FBS averaging 27.5 penalty yards per game.

Team leaders

Penn State

Passing: Drew Allar, 417 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 69.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaytron Allen, 187 yards on 24 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Kyron Ware-Hudson, 126 yards on 11 catches, 1 TD

Villanova

Passing: Pat McQuaide, 299 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 64.3 completion percentage

Rushing: David Avit, 49 yards on 15 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Luke Colella, 124 yards on 5 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Penn State won 34-0 over Florida International on Saturday, Sept. 6. Allar led Penn State with 200 yards on 19-of-33 passing (57.6%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Allen had 144 rushing yards on 16 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for three yards. Devonte Ross had three receptions for 61 yards and one touchdown.

Villanova won 24-17 over Colgate on Saturday, Sept. 6. McQuaide led Villanova with 299 yards on 18-of-28 passing (64.3%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball three times for 41 yards and one rushing touchdown. Avit had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding one reception for eight yards. Colella had five receptions for 124 yards.

Next game

Penn State hosts No. 4 Oregon on Sept. 27. Villanova plays at Monmouth on Sept. 20.

