No. 2 Penn State hosts Florida International in Week 2

Florida International (1-0) at No. 2 Penn State (1-0), Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Penn State by 41.5. Against the spread: Penn State 0-1, Florida International 1-0.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Penn State Offense

Overall: 438.0 yards per game (46th in FBS)

Passing: 303.0 yards per game (21st)

Rushing: 135.0 yards per game (79th)

Scoring: 46.0 points per game (22nd)

Penn State Defense

Overall: 203.0 yards per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 125.0 yards per game (30th)

Rushing: 135.0 yards per game (39th)

Scoring: 11.0 points per game (49th)

Florida International Offense

Overall: 456.0 yards per game (38th in FBS)

Passing: 233.0 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 223.0 yards per game (34th)

Scoring: 42.0 points per game (31st)

Florida International Defense

Overall: 346.0 yards per game (85th in FBS)

Passing: 241.0 yards per game (98th)

Rushing: 223.0 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 9.0 points per game (35th)

Penn State is 80th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 36.4% of the time. Florida International ranks 26th on offense, converting on 57.1% of third downs.

Florida International ranks 57th in the FBS with an even turnover margin, compared to Penn State’s 4th-ranked +3 margin.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100.0% of trips to lead the FBS.

Team leaders

Penn StatePassing: Drew Allar, 217 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 84.6 completion percentageRushing: Kaytron Allen, 43 yards on 8 carries, 1 TDReceiving: Kyron Ware-Hudson, 89 yards on 6 catches, 1 TD

Florida International

Passing: Keyone Jenkins, 187 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 60.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Kejon Owens, 71 yards on 11 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Eric Nelson, 47 yards on 2 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Penn State won 46-11 over Nevada on Saturday, Aug. 30. Allar led Penn State with 217 yards on 22-of-26 passing (84.6%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 20 yards. Allen carried the ball eight times for 43 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for two yards. Ware-Hudson had six receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown.

Florida International beat Bethune-Cookman 42-9 on Friday, Aug. 29. Jenkins passed for 187 yards on 18-of-30 attempts (60.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 3 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Owens carried the ball 11 times for 71 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding one reception for six yards. Nelson had two receptions for 47 yards.

Next game

Penn State hosts Villanova on Sept. 13. Florida International hosts Florida Atlantic on Sept. 13.

