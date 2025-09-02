No. 19 Texas A&M squares off against Utah State in Week 2

Utah State (1-0) at No. 19 Texas A&M (1-0), Sept. 6 at 12:45 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening…

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Texas A&M by 29.5. Against the spread: Texas A&M 0-1, Utah State 1-0.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Texas A&M Offense

Overall: 399.0 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 291.0 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 108.0 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 42.0 points per game (31st)

Texas A&M Defense

Overall: 373.0 yards per game (98th in FBS)

Passing: 170.0 yards per game (63rd)

Rushing: 108.0 yards per game (117th)

Scoring: 24.0 points per game (93rd)

Utah State Offense

Overall: 360.0 yards per game (76th in FBS)

Passing: 233.0 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 127.0 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 28.0 points per game (62nd)

Utah State Defense

Overall: 284.0 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 181.0 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 127.0 yards per game (55th)

Scoring: 16.0 points per game (66th)

Utah State ranks 126th in third down percentage, converting just 16.7% of the time. Texas A&M ranks 62nd on defense, holding its opponents to 31.3%.

Utah State ranks 117th in the FBS averaging 73.0 penalty yards per game, compared to Texas A&M’s 66th-ranked 50.0 per-game average.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100.0% of trips to lead the FBS.

Team leaders

Texas A&MPassing: Marcel Reed, 289 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 64.7 completion percentageRushing: Reed, 39 yards on 8 carries, 0 TDsReceiving: Mario Craver, 122 yards on 8 catches, 2 TDs

Utah State

Passing: Bryson Barnes, 233 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 67.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Miles Davis, 88 yards on 12 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Davis, 61 yards on 6 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Texas A&M defeated UTSA 42-24 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Reed passed for 289 yards on 22-of-34 attempts (64.7%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 39 yards. Rueben Owens carried the ball five times for 37 yards, adding one reception for one yard. Craver had eight receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Utah State defeated UTEP 28-16 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Barnes threw for 233 yards on 19-of-28 attempts (67.9%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for 29 yards and one rushing touchdown. Davis had 88 rushing yards on 12 carries and one touchdown, adding six receptions for 61 yards. Broc Lane had one reception for 52 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Texas A&M plays at Notre Dame on Sept. 13. Utah State hosts Air Force on Sept. 13.

