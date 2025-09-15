No. 19 Indiana loses RB Lee Beebe Jr. with season-ending knee injury before facing No. 9 Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — No. 19 Indiana has lost running back Lee Beebe Jr. to a season-ending knee injury, coach…

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — No. 19 Indiana has lost running back Lee Beebe Jr. to a season-ending knee injury, coach Curt Cignetti told reporters Monday.

Beebe suffered a noncontact injury during Friday night’s 73-0 rout of Indiana State. The transfer from UAB was leading the team in yards per carry at 7.7 through three games and was second in yards rushing with 209 on 27 carries. He also ran for one score and had one reception for 7 yards.

Losing Beebe likely means Roman Hemby, the transfer from Maryland, and Kaelon Black will carry a heavier workload starting this week when the Hoosiers (3-0) face their toughest test yet when they host No. 9 Illinois (3-0) in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams.

Indiana is 11-0 at home in Cignetti’s two seasons.

