No. 19 Alabama meets Wisconsin

Wisconsin (2-0) at No. 19 Alabama (1-1), Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Alabama Offense

Overall: 462.0 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 312.5 yards per game (20th)

Rushing: 149.5 yards per game (85th)

Scoring: 45.0 points per game (19th)

Alabama Defense

Overall: 265.0 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 103.5 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 161.5 yards per game (102nd)

Scoring: 15.5 points per game (51st)

Wisconsin Offense

Overall: 394.5 yards per game (71st in FBS)

Passing: 235.5 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 159.0 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 29.5 points per game (60th)

Wisconsin Defense

Overall: 179.0 yards per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 145.5 yards per game (30th)

Rushing: 33.5 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 5.0 points per game (6th)

Wisconsin ranks 17th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 48.0% of the time. Alabama ranks 26th on offense, converting on 51.7% of third downs.

Wisconsin is 64th in the FBS with an even turnover margin, compared to Alabama’s 8th-ranked +4 margin.

Alabama is 97th in the FBS averaging 62.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Wisconsin’s 5th-ranked 20.0 per-game average.

Wisconsin is 12th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 34:58.

Team leaders

Alabama

Passing: Ty Simpson, 480 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Kevin Riley, 100 yards on 16 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Germie Bernard, 213 yards on 11 catches, 2 TDs

Wisconsin

Passing: Danny O’Neil, 403 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 76.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Dilin Jones, 109 yards on 24 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Vinny Anthony, 107 yards on 8 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Alabama won 73-0 over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, Sept. 6. Simpson passed for 226 yards on 17-of-17 attempts (100.0%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball two times for 3 yards and one rushing touchdown. AK Dear had 76 rushing yards on five carries and one touchdown. Bernard had three receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

Wisconsin defeated Middle Tennessee 42-10 on Saturday, Sept. 6. O’Neil threw for 283 yards on 23-of-27 attempts (85.2%) with three touchdowns and one interception. Trech Kekahuna had 61 rushing yards on one carry and one touchdown, adding four receptions for 28 yards. Lance Mason had seven receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Alabama plays at Georgia on Sept. 27. Wisconsin hosts Maryland on Sept. 20.

