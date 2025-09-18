No. 18 Georgia Tech takes on Temple

Temple (2-1) at No. 18 Georgia Tech (3-0), Sept. 20 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line:…

Temple (2-1) at No. 18 Georgia Tech (3-0), Sept. 20 at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Georgia Tech by 24. Against the spread: Georgia Tech 3-0, Temple 2-1.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

Georgia Tech Offense

Overall: 500.3 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 270.3 yards per game (34th)

Rushing: 230 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 36.7 points per game (45th)

Georgia Tech Defense

Overall: 337.3 yards per game (69th in FBS)

Passing: 191.7 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 145.7 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 17.7 points per game (45th)

Temple Offense

Overall: 377 yards per game (79th in FBS)

Passing: 195 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 182 yards per game (55th)

Scoring: 33.3 points per game (57th)

Temple Defense

Overall: 312.7 yards per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 175 yards per game (38th)

Rushing: 137.7 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 19.7 points per game (61st)

Georgia Tech is 79th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 37.2% of the time. Temple ranks 27th on offense, converting on 50% of third downs.

Georgia Tech is 97th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Temple’s 16th-ranked +4 margin.

Temple leads the FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 100% of trips.

Team leaders

Georgia Tech

Passing: Aaron Philo, 373 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 75 completion percentage

Rushing: Haynes King, 259 yards on 44 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Eric Rivers, 129 yards on 8 catches, 0 TDs

Temple

Passing: Evan Simon, 497 yards, 9 TDs, 0 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Jevyon Ducker, 239 yards on 36 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jojo Bermudez, 126 yards on 11 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Georgia Tech won 24-21 over Clemson on Saturday, Sept. 13. King led Georgia Tech with 211 yards on 20-of-28 passing (71.4%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 25 times for 103 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jamal Haynes had 26 rushing yards on 12 carries and one touchdown, adding four receptions for 36 yards. Rivers recorded 72 yards on three catches.

Temple was beaten by Oklahoma 42-3 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Simon led Temple with 75 yards on 13-of-25 passing (52.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Ducker carried the ball seven times for 24 yards, adding three receptions for five yards. Kajiya Hollawayne recorded 21 yards on two catches.

Next game

Georgia Tech plays at Wake Forest on Sept. 27. Temple hosts UTSA on Oct. 4.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.