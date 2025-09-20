No. 17 Texas Tech QB Behren Morton ruled out with injury against No. 16 Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton is not expected to miss significant time after he took…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton is not expected to miss significant time after he took a big hit while scrambling and was ruled out of the 17th-ranked Red Raiders’ 34-10 win over No. 16 Utah on Saturday.

Morton’s helmet slammed on the turf after he slid head-first into contact with Utah linebacker Johnathan Hall during his team’s opening drive of the third quarter.

Officials reviewed the play for targeting but deemed it a clean hit by Hall.

A member of the Texas Tech medical staff escorted Morton to the locker room to be evaluated for a potential concussion. Backup quarterback Will Hammond took over for Morton on the Red Raiders’ next drive.

Morton was held out as a precautionary measure and is not expected to miss significant time, Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said.

“He was in there celebrating with the team, gave me a big hug,” McGuire said. “I know he’s frustrated. He wants to be out there and he wants to be the guy leading us down the field. But he’ll be back and be ready to go.”

Morton also exited for a couple of plays in the first half after getting shaken up on a hard hit from Utah defensive end John Henry Daley.

He threw for 142 yards with two interceptions on 12-of-19 passing. Texas Tech led 10-3 when he was ruled out.

Hammond threw for 169 yards and two touchdowns in the second half and added 61 yards on eight carries. He led the Red Raiders on four scoring drives for a 34-10 win.

Morton entered Saturday having passed for 923 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first three games.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.