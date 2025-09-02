No. 17 SMU matches up against Baylor in Week 2

Baylor (0-1) at No. 17 SMU (1-0), Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: The CW Key stats…

Baylor (0-1) at No. 17 SMU (1-0), Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

SMU Offense

Overall: 400.0 yards per game (62nd in FBS)

Passing: 260.0 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 140.0 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 42.0 points per game (31st)

SMU Defense

Overall: 351.0 yards per game (88th in FBS)

Passing: 244.0 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 140.0 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 13.0 points per game (53rd)

Baylor Offense

Overall: 483.0 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 419.0 yards per game (2nd)

Rushing: 64.0 yards per game (126th)

Scoring: 24.0 points per game (74th)

Baylor Defense

Overall: 415.0 yards per game (108th in FBS)

Passing: 108.0 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 64.0 yards per game (131st)

Scoring: 38.0 points per game (120th)

Baylor ranks 113th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on just 50.0% of third downs.

SMU ranks 126th in the FBS with 84.0 penalty yards per game.

SMU ranks 112th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 50.0% of trips. Baylor’s red zone defense ranks 56th at 100.0%.

SMU is 132nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 21:01.

Team leaders

SMUPassing: Kevin Jennings, 260 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 73.3 completion percentageRushing: Chris Johnson Jr., 44 yards on 6 carries, 1 TDReceiving: Romello Brinson, 121 yards on 7 catches, 1 TD

Baylor

Passing: Sawyer Robertson, 419 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 56.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Bryson Washington, 54 yards on 14 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Kole Wilson, 134 yards on 8 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

SMU won 42-13 over East Texas A&M on Saturday, Aug. 30. Jennings passed for 260 yards on 22-of-30 attempts (73.3%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for 12 yards and one rushing touchdown. Johnson had 44 rushing yards on six carries and one touchdown. Brinson had seven receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown.

Baylor fell 38-24 to Auburn on Friday, Aug. 29. Robertson led Baylor with 419 yards on 27-of-48 passing (56.2%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Washington carried the ball 14 times for 54 yards, adding two receptions for two yards. Wilson recorded 134 yards on eight catches.

Next game

SMU plays at Missouri State on Sept. 13. Baylor hosts Samford on Sept. 13.

