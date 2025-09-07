No. 17 Ole Miss hosts Arkansas in SEC play

Arkansas (2-0) at No. 17 Ole Miss (2-0), Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Key stats…

Arkansas (2-0) at No. 17 Ole Miss (2-0), Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Ole Miss Offense

Overall: 575 yards per game (6th in FBS)

Passing: 317.5 yards per game (19th)

Rushing: 257.5 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 46.5 points per game (18th)

Ole Miss Defense

Overall: 309.5 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 128 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 181.5 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 15 points per game (48th)

Arkansas Offense

Overall: 591 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 333.5 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 257.5 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 54 points per game (5th)

Arkansas Defense

Overall: 260 yards per game (35th in FBS)

Passing: 149 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 111 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 10.5 points per game (25th)

Ole Miss is 19th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 22.6% of third downs.

Ole Miss is 118th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Arkansas’ 25th-ranked +2 margin.

Ole Miss ranks 108th in the FBS averaging 68.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Arkansas’ 56th-ranked 47 per-game average.

Both teams have strong red zone defenses. Ole Miss is 15th in FBS, with opponents scoring on 57.1% of trips. Arkansas’ red zone defense ranks 5th at 50%.

Team leaders

Ole Miss

Passing: Austin Simmons, 576 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs, 60.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Kewan Lacy, 246 yards on 44 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Harrison Wallace III, 247 yards on 9 catches, 1 TD

Arkansas

Passing: Taylen Green, 561 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INTs, 71.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Mike Washington, 195 yards on 18 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: O’Mega Blake, 185 yards on 12 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Ole Miss won 30-23 over Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 6. Simmons led Ole Miss with 235 yards on 13-of-24 passing (54.2%) for no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 44 yards and one rushing touchdown. Lacy had 138 rushing yards on 28 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for four yards. Wallace had four receptions for 117 yards.

Arkansas beat Arkansas State 56-14 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Green led Arkansas with 239 yards on 17-of-26 passing (65.4%) for four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 151 yards and one rushing touchdown. Washington had 116 rushing yards on nine carries and one touchdown. Rohan Jones recorded 74 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Ole Miss hosts Tulane on Sept. 20. Arkansas plays at Memphis on Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.