No. 17 Alabama has RB Jam Miller and DT Tim Keenan back for SEC matchup at No. 5 Georgia

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — No. 17 Alabama is getting two starters back ahead of Saturday’s key matchup at fifth-ranked Georgia.

Running back Jam Miller (collarbone) and defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (ankle) will make their season debuts against the Bulldogs, coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday.

Miller, Alabama’s leading returning rusher from last season, joins a position group that has struggled statistically to start the season. Alabama ranks 13th in the Southeastern Conference and 103rd nationally in rushing, averaging 123.7 yards a game.

“No question that Jam is a complete back all around,” DeBoer said. “Not just what you see with him carrying the football, but with his pass protection responsibility and his ability to get the job done physically as well. He’s someone that we trust at the highest level.”

Keenan, voted team captain during the preseason, rejoins a unit that has been plagued by injuries. Keenan’s absence, paired with a season-ending injury to Jeremiah Beaman, has left Alabama thin up front through three games. His return is expected to help a defense that ranks 12th in the SEC in rushing yards allowed, averaging 138.3 a game, and 13th in sacks with four.

“He’s a big anchor in there that can hold down the line of scrimmage, get push in the pocket on pass plays,” DeBoer said. “He’s had a couple good days, and (we’ll) continue to build here through the week of practice.”

