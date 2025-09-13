No. 16 Texas A&M beats No. 8 Notre Dame 41-40 on late TD strike

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Marcel Reed escaped pressure to throw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Nate Boerkircher with 13…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Marcel Reed escaped pressure to throw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Nate Boerkircher with 13 seconds left, Randy Bond kicked the extra point and No. 16 Texas A&M beat No. 8 Notre Dame 41-40 on Saturday night.

Texas A&M (3-0) beat a Top 25 team on the road for the first time since knocking off then-No. 3 Auburn on Nov. 8, 2014. The Aggies had lost 13 straight road games to ranked opponents.

Notre Dame dropped to 0-2 after playing in the national title game last season.

Bond made a 45-yard field goal to tie it at 34 with 9:06 left.

