No. 16 Iowa State, the only ranked 2-0 team, highlights Big 12 slate in rivalry game vs. Iowa

Things to watch this week in the Big 12 Conference:

Game of the week

No. 16 Iowa State (2-0) vs. Iowa (1-0), Saturday, noon ET (Fox)

Iowa State is the only Top 25 team that has already played and won two games. The Cyclones will need to break a couple of unusual streaks in the Cy-Hawk Series against their instate rival to make it three. The visiting team has won each of the past five games in the series, and the Hawkeyes have won in their last six trips to Ames since Iowa State’s last home win over them in 2011.

Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht has thrown a touchdown in a school-record 20 games in a row, which is also the longest-active FBS streak. That includes a 75-yard TD last year when Iowa State overcome a 13-0 halftime deficit to win 20-19. Kyle Konrardy, who last week set an ISU school record with a 63-yard field goal, had kicks of 46 and 54 yards in the fourth quarter against Iowa last year. The longer make with 6 seconds left won the game.

The undercard

Kansas (2-0) at Missouri (1-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

This is a border rivalry for Kansas that dates to 1891, but was last played in 2011. That was Missouri’s last season in the Big 12 before moving to the SEC, putting a pause on college football’s 10th-oldest series. Kansas is already going into its final non-conference game this season after averaging 38.5 points and 507 yards with wins over Fresno State and Wagner, with Jalon Daniels throwing seven TDs.

Impact players

— Preseason AP All-America WR Jordyn Tyson, who missed the end of last season when Arizona State won the Big 12 title and made the 12-team College Football Playoff, opened this year with 12 catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. He had 75 catches for 1,101 yards and 10 TDs in 12 games last, but his season lows of two catches and 7 yards came against Mississippi State, this week’s opponent.

— Baylor linebacker Keaton Thomas had 16 tackles (10 total) in a season-opening loss to Auburn before the Bears play another Power Four opponent, at former SWC rival and No. 17 SMU on Saturday.

Inside the numbers

Big 12 teams went 8-0 last Saturday, and won those games by an average margin of 38.5 points. That is the only time in the last 40 years that any FBS conference on a single day has gone undefeated in at least eight games with an average margin of victory of at least 35 points. … Seven FBS teams had at least 600 total yards in Week 1, and four were from the Big 12: Kansas (631), West Virginia (625), Texas Tech (608) and BYU (606).

More P4 opponents

The Big 12 lost its first three games this season against teams from other Power Four leagues, but finished the opening weekend 2-3 after No. 25 Utah won at UCLA, and TCU overwhelmed North Carolina on the road in Bill Belichick’s college debut with the Tar Heels. There are five more such games for the Big 12 on Saturday.

