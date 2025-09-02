No. 16 Iowa State squares off against Iowa

Iowa (1-0) at No. 16 Iowa State (2-0), Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line:…

Iowa (1-0) at No. 16 Iowa State (2-0), Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Iowa State by 3. Against the spread: Iowa State 2-0, Iowa 0-1.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Iowa State Offense

Overall: 421.0 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 244.5 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 176.5 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 39.5 points per game (38th)

Iowa State Defense

Overall: 296.0 yards per game (57th in FBS)

Passing: 199.5 yards per game (81st)

Rushing: 176.5 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 14.0 points per game (58th)

Iowa Offense

Overall: 358.0 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 48.0 yards per game (135th)

Rushing: 310.0 yards per game (8th)

Scoring: 34.0 points per game (50th)

Iowa Defense

Overall: 177.0 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 134.0 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 310.0 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 7.0 points per game (20th)

Iowa ranks 19th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 62.5% of the time. Iowa State ranks 41st on offense, converting on 50.0% of third downs.

Iowa is 98th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Iowa State’s 11th-ranked +2 margin.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Iowa State is 10th in the FBS averaging 17.5 penalty yards per game, and Iowa ranks 13th with a 20.0-yard average.

Iowa leads the FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 100.0% of trips.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Iowa State is 18th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 34:35, while Iowa’s 10th-ranked average is 36:37.

Team leaders

Iowa StatePassing: Rocco Becht, 461 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 68.8 completion percentageRushing: Carson Hansen, 90 yards on 25 carries, 0 TDsReceiving: Brett Eskildsen, 123 yards on 5 catches, 1 TD

Iowa

Passing: Mark Gronowski, 44 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 53.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Xavier Williams, 122 yards on 11 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jacob Gill, 13 yards on 1 catch, 0 TDs

Last game

Iowa State defeated South Dakota 55-7 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Becht led Iowa State with 278 yards on 19-of-20 passing (95.0%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Dylan Lee carried the ball 13 times for 81 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for zero yards. Gabe Burkle had four receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown.

Iowa won 34-7 over Albany on Saturday, Aug. 30. Gronowski threw for 44 yards on 8-of-15 attempts (53.3%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 39 yards and one rushing touchdown. Williams carried the ball 11 times for 122 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for three yards. Gill recorded 13 yards on one catch.

Next game

Iowa State plays at Arkansas State on Sept. 13. Iowa hosts UMass on Sept. 13.

