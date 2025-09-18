No. 15 Tennessee squares off against UAB in Week 4

UAB (2-1) at No. 15 Tennessee (2-1), Sept. 20 at 12:45 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Tennessee…

UAB (2-1) at No. 15 Tennessee (2-1), Sept. 20 at 12:45 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Tennessee by 39.5. Against the spread: Tennessee 3-0, UAB 1-2.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Tennessee Offense

Overall: 568.7 yards per game (6th in FBS)

Passing: 358.7 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 210 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 52.7 points per game (6th)

Tennessee Defense

Overall: 365 yards per game (85th in FBS)

Passing: 248.3 yards per game (108th)

Rushing: 116.7 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 29 points per game (105th)

UAB Offense

Overall: 451.7 yards per game (40th in FBS)

Passing: 303 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 148.7 yards per game (85th)

Scoring: 35.7 points per game (50th)

UAB Defense

Overall: 472.7 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 254 yards per game (110th)

Rushing: 218.7 yards per game (131st)

Scoring: 36 points per game (122nd)

UAB is 132nd in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 57.5% of the time. Tennessee ranks 12th on offense, converting on 57.9% of third downs.

UAB ranks 123rd in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Tennessee’s 64th-ranked even margin.

Tennessee is 102nd in the FBS averaging 64 penalty yards per game, compared to UAB’s 18th-ranked 33.7 per-game average.

UAB is 102nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. Tennessee’s red zone offense ranks 30th, scoring on 94.4% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Tennessee

Passing: Joey Aguilar, 906 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs, 66.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Star Thomas, 221 yards on 33 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Chris Brazzell II, 364 yards on 20 catches, 5 TDs

UAB

Passing: Jalen Kitna, 892 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs, 70.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Jevon Jackson, 277 yards on 46 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Corri Milliner, 268 yards on 17 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Tennessee fell 44-41 to Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 13. Aguilar led Tennessee with 371 yards on 24-of-36 passing (66.7%) for four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for -8 yards and one rushing touchdown. Thomas had 60 rushing yards on nine carries. Brazzell put up 177 yards on six catches with three touchdowns.

UAB won 31-28 over Akron on Saturday, Sept. 13. Kitna led UAB with 341 yards on 30-of-44 passing (68.2%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Jackson had 45 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding three receptions for 17 yards and one touchdown. Iverson Hooks had five receptions for 84 yards.

Next game

Tennessee plays at Mississippi State on Sept. 27. UAB hosts Army on Oct. 4.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.