No. 14 Iowa State and Arizona meet in Big 12 play

Arizona (3-0) at No. 14 Iowa State (4-0), Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Key stats…

Arizona (3-0) at No. 14 Iowa State (4-0), Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Iowa State Offense

Overall: 383 yards per game (79th in FBS)

Passing: 222 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 161 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 29.8 points per game (73rd)

Iowa State Defense

Overall: 297 yards per game (38th in FBS)

Passing: 176 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 121 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 14.3 points per game (22nd)

Arizona Offense

Overall: 437.3 yards per game (46th in FBS)

Passing: 248.3 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 189 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 37 points per game (37th)

Arizona Defense

Overall: 222.3 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 126.3 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 96 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 8.7 points per game (6th)

Arizona is 8th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 22.5% of third downs.

Arizona is 4th in the FBS with a +6 turnover margin.

Arizona ranks 100th in the FBS averaging 63.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Iowa State’s 8th-ranked 27 per-game average.

Iowa State is 117th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 73.7% of trips. Arizona’s red zone defense ranks 13th at 66.7%.

Team leaders

Iowa State

Passing: Rocco Becht, 860 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT, 65 completion percentage

Rushing: Carson Hansen, 252 yards on 54 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Brett Eskildsen, 162 yards on 7 catches, 1 TD

Arizona

Passing: Noah Fifita, 712 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 59 completion percentage

Rushing: Ismail Mahdi, 263 yards on 37 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jayin Whatley, 237 yards on 13 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Iowa State beat Arkansas State 24-16 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Becht led Iowa State with 265 yards on 14-of-25 passing (56.0%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball five times for 4 yards and one rushing touchdown. Hansen had 116 rushing yards on 18 carries, adding one reception for 14 yards. Xavier Townsend recorded 92 yards on three catches.

Arizona defeated Kansas State 23-17 on Friday, Sept. 12. Fifita led Arizona with 178 yards on 16-of-33 passing (48.5%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for 48 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Mahdi had 189 rushing yards on 22 carries, adding two receptions for 32 yards. Chris Hunter recorded 37 yards on three catches.

Next game

Iowa State plays at Cincinnati on Oct. 4. Arizona hosts Oklahoma State on Oct. 4.

