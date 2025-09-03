No. 14 Florida State matches up with FCS East Texas A&M

East Texas A&M (0-1) at No. 14 Florida State (1-0), Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ACC…

East Texas A&M (0-1) at No. 14 Florida State (1-0), Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Florida State Offense

Overall: 382.0 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 152.0 yards per game (103rd)

Rushing: 230.0 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 31.0 points per game (57th)

Florida State Defense

Overall: 341.0 yards per game (82nd in FBS)

Passing: 254.0 yards per game (109th)

Rushing: 87.0 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 17.0 points per game (69th)

East Texas A&M Offense

Overall: 351.0 yards per game (44th in FCS)

Passing: 244.0 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 107.0 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 13.0 points per game (74th)

East Texas A&M Defense

Overall: 400.0 yards per game (64th in FCS)

Passing: 260.0 yards per game (83rd)

Rushing: 140.0 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 42.0 points per game (86th)

Team leaders

Florida State

Passing: Thomas Castellanos, 152 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 64.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Castellanos, 78 yards on 16 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jaylin Lucas, 66 yards on 2 catches, 0 TDs

East Texas A&M

Passing: Eric Rodriguez, 191 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 46.7 completion percentage

Rushing: JaiSean McMillian, 31 yards on 4 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Devin Matthews, 87 yards on 4 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Florida State defeated Alabama 31-17 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Castellanos led Florida State with 152 yards on 9-of-14 passing (64.3%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 16 times for 78 yards and one rushing touchdown. Micahi Danzy had 56 rushing yards on three carries and one touchdown. Lucas recorded 66 yards on two catches.

East Texas A&M lost 42-13 to SMU on Saturday, Aug. 30. Rodriguez led East Texas A&M with 191 yards on 14-of-30 passing (46.7%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 3 yards and one rushing touchdown. McMillian had 31 rushing yards on four carries. Matthews put up 87 yards on four catches.

Next game

Florida State hosts Kent State on Sept. 20. East Texas A&M plays at Grambling on Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.