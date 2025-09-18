No. 13 Ole Miss takes on Tulane

Tulane (3-0) at No. 13 Ole Miss (3-0), Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line:…

Tulane (3-0) at No. 13 Ole Miss (3-0), Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Ole Miss by 12.5. Against the spread: Ole Miss 2-1, Tulane 2-1.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Ole Miss Offense

Overall: 541.7 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 330.7 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 211 yards per game (32nd)

Scoring: 44.7 points per game (17th)

Ole Miss Defense

Overall: 381.7 yards per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 187 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 194.7 yards per game (117th)

Scoring: 21.7 points per game (71st)

Tulane Offense

Overall: 417.7 yards per game (57th in FBS)

Passing: 195.7 yards per game (91st)

Rushing: 222 yards per game (24th)

Scoring: 30 points per game (69th)

Tulane Defense

Overall: 370 yards per game (91st in FBS)

Passing: 235 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 135 yards per game (73rd)

Scoring: 20.3 points per game (64th)

Tulane ranks 88th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 39.5% of the time. Ole Miss ranks 27th on offense, converting on 50% of third downs.

Ole Miss is 97th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Tulane’s 3rd-ranked +6 margin.

Tulane ranks 126th in the FBS with 80.7 penalty yards per game.

Tulane leads the FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 100% of trips.

Ole Miss is 106th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:44, compared to Tulane’s 17th-ranked average of 33:50.

Team leaders

Ole Miss

Passing: Austin Simmons, 580 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs, 60.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Kewan Lacy, 290 yards on 61 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Harrison Wallace III, 339 yards on 15 catches, 2 TDs

Tulane

Passing: Jake Retzlaff, 522 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 59 completion percentage

Rushing: Retzlaff, 288 yards on 40 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Omari Hayes, 143 yards on 13 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Ole Miss won 41-35 over Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 13. Trinidad Chambliss threw for 353 yards on 21-of-29 attempts (72.4%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for 62 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Lacy carried the ball 17 times for 44 yards and scored one touchdown, adding four receptions for 40 yards. Wallace had six receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Tulane won 34-27 over Duke on Saturday, Sept. 13. Retzlaff led Tulane with 245 yards on 15-of-23 passing (65.2%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 17 times for 111 yards and four rushing touchdowns. Arnold Barnes III had 27 rushing yards on five carries, adding one reception for 12 yards. Shazz Preston put up 95 yards on three catches.

Next game

Ole Miss hosts No. 3 LSU on Sept. 27. Tulane plays at Tulsa on Sept. 27.

