No. 13 Florida hosts South Florida in Week 2

South Florida (1-0) at No. 13 Florida (1-0), Sept. 6 at 4:15 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Florida by 17.5. Against the spread: Florida 1-0, South Florida 1-0.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Florida Offense

Overall: 451.0 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 251.0 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 200.0 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 55.0 points per game (10th)

Florida Defense

Overall: 86.0 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 49.0 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 200.0 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 0.0 points per game (1st)

South Florida Offense

Overall: 372.0 yards per game (73rd in FBS)

Passing: 255.0 yards per game (41st)

Rushing: 117.0 yards per game (91st)

Scoring: 34.0 points per game (50th)

South Florida Defense

Overall: 378.0 yards per game (100th in FBS)

Passing: 256.0 yards per game (111th)

Rushing: 117.0 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 7.0 points per game (20th)

South Florida is 84th in third down percentage, converting 35.7% of the time. Florida ranks 4th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 8.3%.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Florida is 11th in the FBS at +2, and South Florida ranks 4th at +3.

South Florida ranks 84th in the FBS averaging 56.0 penalty yards per game, compared to Florida’s 1st-ranked 0.0 per-game average.

Florida is 71st in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 87.5% of trips. South Florida’s red zone defense ranks 7th at 33.3%.

South Florida is 123rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 23:39, compared to Florida’s 21st-ranked average of 34:27.

Team leaders

FloridaPassing: Tramell Jones Jr., 131 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 66.7 completion percentageRushing: Jadan Baugh, 104 yards on 9 carries, 1 TDReceiving: Vernell Brown III, 79 yards on 3 catches, 0 TDs

South Florida

Passing: Byrum Brown, 210 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Alvon Isaac, 52 yards on 3 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Chas Nimrod, 96 yards on 3 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Florida won 55-0 over LIU on Saturday, Aug. 30. Jones threw for 131 yards on 12-of-18 attempts (66.7%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Baugh carried the ball nine times for 104 yards and scored one touchdown. Vernell Brown III had three receptions for 79 yards.

South Florida won 34-7 over Boise State on Thursday, Aug. 28. Byrum Brown led South Florida with 210 yards on 16-of-24 passing (66.7%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 43 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Isaac carried the ball three times for 52 yards, adding one reception for 15 yards. Nimrod had three receptions for 96 yards.

Next game

Florida plays at LSU on Sept. 13. South Florida plays at Miami (FL) on Sept. 13.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.