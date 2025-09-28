No. 12 Georgia takes on Kentucky in SEC action

Kentucky (2-2) at No. 12 Georgia (3-1), Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ABC Key stats Georgia…

Kentucky (2-2) at No. 12 Georgia (3-1), Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Georgia Offense

Overall: 442 yards per game (38th in FBS)

Passing: 228.5 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 213.5 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 34.5 points per game (47th)

Georgia Defense

Overall: 324 yards per game (47th in FBS)

Passing: 232.8 yards per game (86th)

Rushing: 91.3 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 19.5 points per game (43rd)

Kentucky Offense

Overall: 347 yards per game (99th in FBS)

Passing: 159 yards per game (122nd)

Rushing: 188 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 27 points per game (80th)

Kentucky Defense

Overall: 396.5 yards per game (101st in FBS)

Passing: 249.5 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 147 yards per game (73rd)

Scoring: 26 points per game (82nd)

Georgia ranks 17th in the FBS averaging 36.5 penalty yards per game.

Georgia is 21st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:38.

Team leaders

Georgia

Passing: Gunner Stockton, 851 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 69.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Chauncey Bowens, 240 yards on 41 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Colbie Young, 238 yards on 17 catches, 1 TD

Kentucky

Passing: Cutter Boley, 402 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 53.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Seth McGowan, 387 yards on 68 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Willie Rodriguez, 134 yards on 7 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Georgia lost 24-21 to Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 27. Stockton led Georgia with 130 yards on 13-of-20 passing (65.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 22 yards. Bowens had 119 rushing yards on 12 carries and one touchdown, adding four receptions for 22 yards. Young had four receptions for 59 yards and one touchdown.

Kentucky lost 35-13 to South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 27. Boley threw for 124 yards on 10-of-19 attempts (52.6%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. McGowan carried the ball 17 times for 112 yards and scored one touchdown. Rodriguez recorded 66 yards on two catches.

Next game

Georgia plays at Auburn on Oct. 11. Kentucky hosts No. 9 Texas on Oct. 18.

