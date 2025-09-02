No. 12 Arizona State squares off against Mississippi State in Week 2

No. 12 Arizona State (1-0) at Mississippi State (1-0), Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening…

No. 12 Arizona State (1-0) at Mississippi State (1-0), Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Arizona State by 6.5. Against the spread: Arizona State 0-1, Mississippi State 1-0.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Arizona State Offense

Overall: 458.0 yards per game (36th in FBS)

Passing: 257.0 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 201.0 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 38.0 points per game (41st)

Arizona State Defense

Overall: 331.0 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 242.0 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 201.0 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 19.0 points per game (82nd)

Mississippi State Offense

Overall: 465.0 yards per game (32nd in FBS)

Passing: 277.0 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 188.0 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 34.0 points per game (50th)

Mississippi State Defense

Overall: 301.0 yards per game (58th in FBS)

Passing: 199.0 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 188.0 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 17.0 points per game (69th)

Mississippi State is 14th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 64.7% of the time.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Arizona State ranks 130th in the FBS averaging 93.0 penalty yards per game, and Mississippi State ranks 136th with a 119.0-yard average.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100.0% of trips to lead the FBS.

Team leaders

Arizona StatePassing: Sam Leavitt, 257 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 64.1 completion percentageRushing: Leavitt, 73 yards on 7 carries, 2 TDsReceiving: Jordyn Tyson, 141 yards on 12 catches, 2 TDs

Mississippi State

Passing: Blake Shapen, 270 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 76.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Davon Booth, 79 yards on 16 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Brenen Thompson, 92 yards on 7 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Arizona State won 38-19 over Northern Arizona on Saturday, Aug. 30. Leavitt led Arizona State with 257 yards on 25-of-39 passing (64.1%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 73 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Kyson Brown had 73 rushing yards on seven carries, adding six receptions for 72 yards. Tyson put up 141 yards on 12 catches with two touchdowns.

Mississippi State beat Southern Miss 34-17 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Shapen led Mississippi State with 270 yards on 26-of-34 passing (76.5%) for one touchdown and one interception. Booth had 79 rushing yards on 16 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for 12 yards. Thompson recorded 92 yards on seven catches.

Next game

Arizona State hosts Texas State on Sept. 13. Mississippi State hosts Alcorn State on Sept. 13.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.