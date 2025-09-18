No. 11 Oklahoma hosts No. 22 Auburn

No. 22 Auburn (3-0) at No. 11 Oklahoma (3-0), Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening…

No. 22 Auburn (3-0) at No. 11 Oklahoma (3-0), Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Oklahoma by 6.5. Against the spread: Oklahoma 2-1, Auburn 1-2.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Oklahoma Offense

Overall: 472.7 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 316.3 yards per game (19th)

Rushing: 156.3 yards per game (78th)

Scoring: 33.7 points per game (56th)

Oklahoma Defense

Overall: 181 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 84.7 yards per game (2nd)

Rushing: 96.3 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 6.3 points per game (4th)

Auburn Offense

Overall: 415.7 yards per game (58th in FBS)

Passing: 173.7 yards per game (110th)

Rushing: 242 yards per game (16th)

Scoring: 37 points per game (41st)

Auburn Defense

Overall: 287 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 220 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 67 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 14 points per game (31st)

Auburn ranks 18th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 52.9% of the time.

Oklahoma ranks 127th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to Auburn’s 32nd-ranked +2 margin.

Auburn ranks 101st in the FBS averaging 63.7 penalty yards per game, compared to Oklahoma’s 24th-ranked 36 per-game average.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100% of trips to lead the FBS.

Team leaders

Oklahoma

Passing: John Mateer, 944 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, 67.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Tory Blaylock, 168 yards on 31 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jaren Kanak, 245 yards on 14 catches, 0 TDs

Auburn

Passing: Jackson Arnold, 501 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 69.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeremiah Cobb, 314 yards on 46 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Eric Singleton Jr., 149 yards on 13 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Oklahoma beat Temple 42-3 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Mateer led Oklahoma with 282 yards on 20-of-34 passing (58.8%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 63 yards and one rushing touchdown. Blaylock had 100 rushing yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns. Isaiah Sategna recorded 97 yards on seven catches.

Auburn won 31-15 over South Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 13. Arnold led Auburn with 142 yards on 13-of-24 passing (54.2%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 50 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Cobb had 119 rushing yards on 19 carries and one touchdown. Singleton had six receptions for 65 yards.

Next game

Oklahoma hosts Kent State on Oct. 4. Auburn plays at No. 10 Texas A&M on Sept. 27.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.