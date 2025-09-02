No. 11 Illinois visits Duke in Week 2

No. 11 Illinois (1-0) at Duke (1-0), Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Illinois…

No. 11 Illinois (1-0) at Duke (1-0), Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Illinois by 3. Against the spread: Illinois 1-0, Duke 0-1.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Illinois Offense

Overall: 440.0 yards per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 231.0 yards per game (63rd)

Rushing: 209.0 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 52.0 points per game (11th)

Illinois Defense

Overall: 163.0 yards per game (14th in FBS)

Passing: 134.0 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 209.0 yards per game (3rd)

Scoring: 3.0 points per game (11th)

Duke Offense

Overall: 548.0 yards per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 389.0 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 159.0 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 45.0 points per game (23rd)

Duke Defense

Overall: 275.0 yards per game (54th in FBS)

Passing: 112.0 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 159.0 yards per game (94th)

Scoring: 17.0 points per game (69th)

Duke ranks 111th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 47.1% of the time. Illinois ranks 58th on offense, converting on 44.4% of third downs.

Duke ranks 98th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Illinois’ 31st-ranked +1 margin.

Illinois ranks 91st in the FBS averaging 60.0 penalty yards per game, compared to Duke’s 5th-ranked 15.0 per-game average.

Duke is 100th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:07, compared to Illinois’ 44th-ranked average of 32:42.

Team leaders

IllinoisPassing: Luke Altmyer, 217 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 81.0 completion percentageRushing: Aidan Laughery, 101 yards on 9 carries, 2 TDsReceiving: Hank Beatty, 108 yards on 5 catches, 0 TDs

Duke

Passing: Darian Mensah, 389 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 79.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Anderson Castle, 69 yards on 3 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Cooper Barkate, 117 yards on 5 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Illinois won 52-3 over Western Illinois on Friday, Aug. 29. Altmyer led Illinois with 217 yards on 17-of-21 passing (81.0%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Laughery had 101 rushing yards on nine carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 22 yards. Beatty had five receptions for 108 yards.

Duke won 45-17 over Elon on Thursday, Aug. 28. Mensah threw for 389 yards on 27-of-34 attempts (79.4%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Castle had 69 rushing yards on three carries, adding two receptions for eight yards. Barkate had five receptions for 117 yards.

Next game

Illinois hosts Western Michigan on Sept. 13. Duke plays at Tulane on Sept. 13.

