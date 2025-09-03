No. 10 South Carolina matches up against FCS South Carolina State

South Carolina State (1-0) at No. 10 South Carolina (1-0), Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: SEC…

South Carolina State (1-0) at No. 10 South Carolina (1-0), Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: SEC Network+

Key stats

South Carolina Offense

Overall: 328.0 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 209.0 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 119.0 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 24.0 points per game (74th)

South Carolina Defense

Overall: 336.0 yards per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 221.0 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 115.0 yards per game (67th)

Scoring: 11.0 points per game (49th)

South Carolina State Offense

Overall: 414.0 yards per game (28th in FCS)

Passing: 303.0 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 111.0 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 16.0 points per game (65th)

South Carolina State Defense

Overall: 142.0 yards per game (8th in FCS)

Passing: 56.0 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 86.0 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 15.0 points per game (31st)

South Carolina ranks 11th in the FBS with a +2 turnover margin.

South Carolina ranks 114th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:51.

Team leaders

South Carolina

Passing: LaNorris Sellers, 209 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 63.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Oscar Adaway III, 60 yards on 14 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Nyck Harbor, 99 yards on 3 catches, 1 TD

South Carolina State

Passing: Billy Atkins, 175 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 51.5 completion percentage

Rushing: KZ Adams, 50 yards on 15 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Jalen Johnson, 93 yards on 6 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

South Carolina defeated Virginia Tech 24-11 on Sunday, Aug. 31. Sellers threw for 209 yards on 12-of-19 attempts (63.2%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 25 yards and one rushing touchdown. Adaway carried the ball 14 times for 60 yards, adding two receptions for 23 yards. Harbor had three receptions for 99 yards and one touchdown.

South Carolina State won 16-15 over Wofford on Saturday, Aug. 30. Atkins led South Carolina State with 175 yards on 17-of-33 passing (51.5%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Adams carried the ball 15 times for 50 yards. Johnson had six receptions for 93 yards.

Next game

South Carolina hosts Vanderbilt on Sept. 13. South Carolina State hosts Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 13.

