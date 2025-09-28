No. 10 Alabama hosts No. 16 Vanderbilt

No. 16 Vanderbilt (5-0) at No. 10 Alabama (3-1), Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ABC Key…

No. 16 Vanderbilt (5-0) at No. 10 Alabama (3-1), Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Alabama Offense

Overall: 443.8 yards per game (36th in FBS)

Passing: 321.8 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 122.0 yards per game (108th)

Scoring: 38.0 points per game (26th)

Alabama Defense

Overall: 274.0 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 113.5 yards per game (2nd)

Rushing: 160.5 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 16.5 points per game (28th)

Vanderbilt Offense

Overall: 494.4 yards per game (14th in FBS)

Passing: 271.0 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 223.4 yards per game (18th)

Scoring: 49.0 points per game (4th)

Vanderbilt Defense

Overall: 278.8 yards per game (21st in FBS)

Passing: 199.2 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 79.6 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 17.2 points per game (31st)

Both teams perform well on third down. Alabama ranks 14th in the FBS, converting 53.6% of the time. Vanderbilt ranks 4th, converting 60.9%.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Alabama is 3rd in the FBS at +7, and Vanderbilt ranks 11th at +5.

Vanderbilt ranks 116th in the FBS averaging 71.2 penalty yards per game, compared to Alabama’s 59th-ranked 49.5 per-game average.

Alabama is 66th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 83.3% of trips. Vanderbilt’s red zone offense ranks 15th, scoring on 96.6% of red zone opportunities.

Vanderbilt ranks 20th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:38.

Team leaders

Alabama

Passing: Ty Simpson, 1,138 yards, 11 TDs, 0 INTs, 69.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Kevin Riley, 150 yards on 33 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Germie Bernard, 310 yards on 20 catches, 4 TDs

Vanderbilt

Passing: Diego Pavia, 1,211 yards, 13 TDs, 3 INTs, 74.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Pavia, 294 yards on 48 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Eli Stowers, 301 yards on 22 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Alabama won 24-21 over Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 27. Simpson led Alabama with 276 yards on 24-of-38 passing (63.2%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 12 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jamarion Miller carried the ball 16 times for 46 yards, adding three receptions for 19 yards. Isaiah Horton had five receptions for 65 yards and one touchdown.

Vanderbilt won 55-35 over Utah State on Saturday, Sept. 27. Pavia led Vanderbilt with 321 yards on 26-of-34 passing (76.5%) for five touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 79 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jamezell Lassiter had 52 rushing yards on two carries. Junior Sherrill put up 91 yards on six catches with three touchdowns.

Next game

Alabama plays at No. 19 Missouri on Oct. 11. Vanderbilt hosts No. 13 LSU on Oct. 18.

