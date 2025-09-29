No. 10 Alabama down 2 LBs, with Russaw out indefinitely and Latham out for the season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — No. 10 Alabama will be without starting outside linebacker Qua Russaw for “an extended period” with…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — No. 10 Alabama will be without starting outside linebacker Qua Russaw for “an extended period” with a broken foot, coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday.

The sophomore suffered the injury early in a 24-21 win at Georgia on Saturday and was scheduled for surgery this week. He played just eight snaps against the Bulldogs, according to Pro Football Focus.

“He won’t be out for the season, but it will be an extended period of time,” DeBoer said.

Compounding injury issues at the position, senior linebacker Jah-Marien Latham has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Latham, who was in his sixth and final year of college eligibility, suffered a neck injury in practice last week. It’s unclear if he will pursue a medical redshirt, DeBoer said.

“Jah-Marien will recover fully,” DeBoer said. “That’s the main thing in the big picture of everything. But unfortunately won’t be back this season.”

The expectation now is that sophomore Yhonzae Pierre will start at home against 16th-ranked Vanderbilt on Saturday. He has been a productive rotational player through four games, ranking second on the team in tackles for loss and recording four tackles against Georgia.

True freshman Justin Hill also is expected to have a bigger role moving forward.

“Yhonzae just keeps getting better and better,” defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. “His ability to affect the run game (and) pass rush for us has shown up so far this season. But we’re going to have to be creative in the way that we develop other people in certain packages to make sure that we have enough depth.

“Certainly when you lose two experienced guys, it’s a challenge.”

