No. 1 Ohio State takes on FCS Grambling

Grambling (1-0) at No. 1 Ohio State (1-0), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: BTN Key stats…

Grambling (1-0) at No. 1 Ohio State (1-0), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Ohio State Offense

Overall: 203 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 126 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 77 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 14 points per game (105th)

Ohio State Defense

Overall: 336 yards per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 170 yards per game (63rd)

Rushing: 166 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 7 points per game (20th)

Grambling Offense

Overall: 466 yards per game (15th in FCS)

Passing: 247 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 219 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 55 points per game (5th)

Grambling Defense

Overall: 97 yards per game (2nd in FCS)

Passing: 129 yards per game (20th)

Rushing: -32 yards per game (1st)

Scoring: 7 points per game (9th)

Ohio State is 114th in third down percentage, converting 25% of the time.

Ohio State is 5th in the FBS averaging 15 penalty yards per game.

Team leaders

Ohio State

Passing: Julian Sayin, 126 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 65 completion percentage

Rushing: CJ Donaldson, 67 yards on 19 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Carnell Tate, 49 yards on 2 catches, 1 TD

Grambling

Passing: Czavian Teasett, 203 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 80 completion percentage

Rushing: Kenvontre Bradford, 56 yards on 6 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Tyson George, 63 yards on 3 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Ohio State defeated Texas 14-7 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Sayin led Ohio State with 126 yards on 13-of-20 passing (65.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Donaldson carried the ball 19 times for 67 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for nine yards. Tate recorded 49 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Grambling won 55-7 over Langston on Saturday, Aug. 30. Teasett led Grambling with 203 yards on 20-of-25 passing (80.0%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Bradford carried the ball six times for 56 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 22 yards. George recorded 63 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Ohio State hosts Ohio on Sept. 13. Grambling hosts Kentucky State on Sept. 13.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.