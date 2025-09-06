Nick Reed’s 4th FG, from 40 yards as time expires, lifts New Hampshire past Holy Cross 19-16

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Nick Reed kicked a 40-yard field goal as time expired to lift New Hampshire to a…

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Nick Reed kicked a 40-yard field goal as time expired to lift New Hampshire to a 19-16 win over Holy Cross on Saturday night.

The kick capped an eight-play, 80-yard drive that started when Holy Cross missed a 34-yard field goal with 1:40 remaining.

Reed tied the game with a 50-yard field goal in the middle of the fourth quarter. He also connected from 33 yards on the last play of the first half for a 10-9 lead and made it 13-9 with a 30-yarder late in the third quarter.

Jayden Clerveaux’s 1-yard touchdown run put the Crusaders on top early in the fourth quarter.

Holy Cross (0-2) started the scoring less than two minutes into the game when Eli Thompson had a 28-yard interception return.

The Wildcats (2-0) quickly got that back on the first play after a 17-yard kickoff return when Caleb Burke found Josh Fillion for a 53-yard score.

Holy Cross finished with 251 yards on 58 snaps and New Hampshire had 279 on 54. The teams combined for just seven punts but were a combined 4 of 23 on third down.

