New Mexico visits San Jose State in MWC matchup

New Mexico (3-1) at San Jose State (1-3), Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

San Jose State Offense

Overall: 400 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 297.8 yards per game (21st)

Rushing: 102.3 yards per game (123rd)

Scoring: 20.3 points per game (114th)

San Jose State Defense

Overall: 422 yards per game (117th in FBS)

Passing: 277 yards per game (126th)

Rushing: 145 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 28 points per game (100th)

New Mexico Offense

Overall: 391 yards per game (71st in FBS)

Passing: 217 yards per game (81st)

Rushing: 174 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 30.5 points per game (68th)

New Mexico Defense

Overall: 367 yards per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 255.5 yards per game (110th)

Rushing: 111.5 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 21.5 points per game (55th)

San Jose State is 22nd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 28.6% of third downs.

Both teams have poor turnover margins. San Jose State ranks 126th in the FBS at -5, and New Mexico ranks 120th at -4.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. San Jose State ranks 23rd in the FBS averaging 39.5 penalty yards per game, and New Mexico ranks 5th with a 25.5-yard average.

San Jose State ranks 130th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 66.7% of trips. New Mexico’s red zone defense ranks 47th at 80%.

San Jose State ranks 119th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:58, compared to New Mexico’s 18th-ranked average of 32:48.

Team leaders

San Jose State

Passing: Walker Eget, 1,191 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 57.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jabari Bates, 192 yards on 27 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Danny Scudero, 520 yards on 33 catches, 3 TDs

New Mexico

Passing: Jack Layne, 818 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs, 69.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Scottre Humphrey, 263 yards on 47 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Dorian Thomas, 247 yards on 24 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

San Jose State fell to Stanford 30-29 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Eget passed for 473 yards on 36-of-58 attempts (62.1%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Bates had 17 rushing yards on six carries, adding one reception for 12 yards. Kyri Shoels had 10 receptions for 147 yards and one touchdown.

New Mexico won 38-20 over New Mexico State on Saturday, Sept. 27. Layne led New Mexico with 303 yards on 23-of-30 passing (76.7%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Humphrey carried the ball 13 times for 41 yards, adding one reception for eight yards and one touchdown. Keagan Johnson recorded 117 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

San Jose State plays at Wyoming on Oct. 11. New Mexico plays at Boise State on Oct. 11.

