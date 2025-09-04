New Mexico matches up against FCS Idaho State

Idaho State (0-2) at New Mexico (0-1), Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. EDT. How to watch: MW Network Key stats…

Idaho State (0-2) at New Mexico (0-1), Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: MW Network

Key stats

New Mexico Offense

Overall: 267 yards per game (112th in FBS)

Passing: 217 yards per game (71st)

Rushing: 50 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 17 points per game (92nd)

New Mexico Defense

Overall: 452 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 251 yards per game (107th)

Rushing: 201 yards per game (114th)

Scoring: 34 points per game (113th)

Idaho State Offense

Overall: 458 yards per game (17th in FCS)

Passing: 366.5 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 91.5 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 27.5 points per game (32nd)

Idaho State Defense

Overall: 547.5 yards per game (105th in FCS)

Passing: 236 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 311.5 yards per game (111th)

Scoring: 42 points per game (86th)

New Mexico ranks 115th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin.

New Mexico ranks 2nd in the FBS averaging 5 penalty yards per game.

Team leaders

New Mexico

Passing: Jack Layne, 208 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs, 66.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Scottre Humphrey, 33 yards on 10 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Dorian Thomas, 71 yards on 10 catches, 2 TDs

Idaho State

Passing: Jordan Cooke, 714 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INTs, 55.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Dason Brooks, 129 yards on 19 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Michael Shulikov, 187 yards on 10 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

New Mexico fell 34-17 to Michigan on Saturday, Aug. 30. Layne passed for 208 yards on 31-of-47 attempts (66.0%) with one touchdown and three interceptions. Humphrey carried the ball 10 times for 33 yards, adding one reception for eight yards. Thomas put up 71 yards on 10 catches with two touchdowns.

Idaho State was beaten by Southern Utah 46-24 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Cooke led Idaho State with 334 yards on 23-of-45 passing (51.1%) for one touchdown and one interception. Tytan Mason carried the ball three times for 15 yards. Shulikov put up 115 yards on seven catches.

Next game

New Mexico plays at UCLA on Sept. 12. Idaho State hosts Lincoln (Calif.) on Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.