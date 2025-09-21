New Mexico hosts New Mexico State in Week 5

New Mexico State (2-1) at New Mexico (2-1), Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. EDT. How to watch: MW Network Key…

New Mexico State (2-1) at New Mexico (2-1), Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: MW Network

Key stats

New Mexico Offense

Overall: 362.7 yards per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 174.7 yards per game (113th)

Rushing: 188 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 28 points per game (79th)

New Mexico Defense

Overall: 388 yards per game (95th in FBS)

Passing: 244.3 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 143.7 yards per game (73rd)

Scoring: 22 points per game (64th)

New Mexico State Offense

Overall: 301.3 yards per game (121st in FBS)

Passing: 253.3 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 48 yards per game (136th)

Scoring: 18 points per game (123rd)

New Mexico State Defense

Overall: 401.3 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 206.7 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 194.7 yards per game (123rd)

Scoring: 22 points per game (64th)

New Mexico State is 115th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 45.3% of third downs.

New Mexico State is 119th in the FBS averaging 73.3 penalty yards per game, compared to New Mexico’s 1st-ranked 15.7 per-game average.

New Mexico is 128th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 66.7% of trips. New Mexico State’s red zone defense ranks 13th at 66.7%.

New Mexico State ranks 118th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:58, compared to New Mexico’s 19th-ranked average of 33:03.

Team leaders

New Mexico

Passing: Jack Layne, 515 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Scottre Humphrey, 222 yards on 34 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Dorian Thomas, 168 yards on 18 catches, 2 TDs

New Mexico State

Passing: Logan Fife, 760 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, 54.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Kadarius Calloway, 58 yards on 24 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: PJ Johnson III, 211 yards on 13 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

New Mexico won 35-10 over UCLA on Friday, Sept. 12. Layne threw for 152 yards on 12-of-16 attempts (75.0%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Damon Bankston carried the ball 15 times for 154 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown. Thomas put up 41 yards on three catches.

New Mexico State lost 49-14 to Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Sept. 13. Fife led New Mexico State with 281 yards on 17-of-33 passing (51.5%) for two touchdowns and two interceptions. Calloway carried the ball seven times for 11 yards, adding one reception for six yards. Johnson put up 157 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Next game

New Mexico plays at San Jose State on Oct. 3. New Mexico State hosts Sam Houston on Oct. 2.

