New Haven holds on for 24-17 win over Albany

ALBANY, NY (AP) — AJ Duffy connected with three different receivers for touchdowns, all in the first half, as New…

ALBANY, NY (AP) — AJ Duffy connected with three different receivers for touchdowns, all in the first half, as New Haven beat Albany 24-17 on Saturday.

Duffy connected with Nikkem Reynolds, Evan Chieca and Matt Chandler for his respective scores. Reynolds and Joshua Tracey combined for 128 yards receiving, while Brian Thomas and Zaon Laney paced the rushing attack with 84 yards.

Duffy went 23 of 35 for 180 yards as the Chargers (1-2) built a 24-7 halftime lead.

Albany quarterback Jack Shields threw for 396 yards but was intercepted twice and sacked twice. Carter Moses (119 yards) and Caden Burti (117) both topped 100 receiving yards for the Great Danes.

Griffin Woodell ran for a 13-yard touchdown, and Tavahri Groves added a scoring catch to bring the Great Danes (0-3) within seven. James Bozek’s 45-yard field goal cut it to 24-17 early in the fourth.

—

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.