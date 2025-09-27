New Hampshire scores in all 4 quarters of a 24-6 victory over Albany

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Matt Vezza threw for 190 yards and a touchdown, and he added a score on the…

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Matt Vezza threw for 190 yards and a touchdown, and he added a score on the ground to help New Hampshire beat Albany 24-6 on Saturday in a Coastal Athletic Association opener for both teams.

New Hampshire had a touchdown drive in each of the first three quarters — with each being 12-plus plays and 75-plus yards. Denzell Gibson scored from the 1-yard line, Ryan Blagg caught a pass from 6 yards out on the 17th play of the drive, and Matt Vezza added a 3-yard run to cap a 97-yard drive.

Nick Reed added a 47-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter for a 24-point lead.

Myles Thomason rushed for 77 yards for New Hampshire (3-2, 1-0). Chase Wilson had 74 yards receiving.

Colin Parachek threw for a touchdown and an interception for Albany (1-4, 0-1).

New Hampshire’s defense was led by Josh Fillion’s fumble recovery and Kelby Hampton’s 23-yard interception return.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.