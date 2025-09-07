Nevada hosts Middle Tennessee in Week 3

Middle Tennessee (0-2) at Nevada (1-1), Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. EDT. How to watch: MW Network Key stats Nevada…

Middle Tennessee (0-2) at Nevada (1-1), Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: MW Network

Key stats

Nevada Offense

Overall: 317.5 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 146.5 yards per game (118th)

Rushing: 171 yards per game (63rd)

Scoring: 15.5 points per game (119th)

Nevada Defense

Overall: 405 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 260 yards per game (114th)

Rushing: 145 yards per game (87th)

Scoring: 31.5 points per game (113th)

Middle Tennessee Offense

Overall: 197 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 158.5 yards per game (113th)

Rushing: 38.5 yards per game (136th)

Scoring: 12 points per game (126th)

Middle Tennessee Defense

Overall: 389.5 yards per game (101st in FBS)

Passing: 238 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 151.5 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 38 points per game (124th)

Middle Tennessee is 131st in third down percentage, converting 19.2% of the time. Nevada ranks 70th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 34.6%.

Nevada ranks 128th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Middle Tennessee’s 45th-ranked +1 margin.

Nevada is 83rd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 88.9% of trips. Middle Tennessee’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Middle Tennessee is 124th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:18.

Team leaders

Nevada

Passing: Chubba Purdy, 265 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs, 52.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Purdy, 167 yards on 35 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Marcus Bellon, 135 yards on 8 catches, 1 TD

Middle Tennessee

Passing: Nicholas Vattiato, 301 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 52.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Jekail Middlebrook, 75 yards on 23 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Nahzae Cox, 125 yards on 9 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Nevada defeated Sacramento State 20-17 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Purdy threw for 168 yards on 13-of-23 attempts (56.5%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 21 times for 112 yards and one rushing touchdown. Caleb Ramseur had 77 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding three receptions for 17 yards. Jordan Brown had five receptions for 79 yards.

Middle Tennessee was beaten by Wisconsin 42-10 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Vattiato led Middle Tennessee with 197 yards on 20-of-31 passing (64.5%) for one touchdown and one interception. Middlebrook carried the ball 12 times for 27 yards, adding five receptions for 36 yards. Cox had three receptions for 75 yards.

Next game

Nevada plays at Western Kentucky on Sept. 20. Middle Tennessee hosts Marshall on Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.