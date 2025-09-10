Nebraska takes on FCS Houston Christian

Houston Christian (1-1) at Nebraska (2-0), Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: Fox Sports 1 Key stats…

Houston Christian (1-1) at Nebraska (2-0), Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Nebraska Offense

Overall: 541.5 yards per game (15th in FBS)

Passing: 369.5 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 172 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 44 points per game (23rd)

Nebraska Defense

Overall: 223 yards per game (21st in FBS)

Passing: 65.5 yards per game (2nd)

Rushing: 157.5 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 8.5 points per game (13th)

Houston Christian Offense

Overall: 396.5 yards per game (28th in FCS)

Passing: 172 yards per game (69th)

Rushing: 221.5 yards per game (16th)

Scoring: 39.5 points per game (12th)

Houston Christian Defense

Overall: 139 yards per game (2nd in FCS)

Passing: 70.5 yards per game (2nd)

Rushing: 68.5 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 10 points per game (5th)

Nebraska ranks 9th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 64.3% of the time.

Nebraska is 25th in the FBS with a +2 turnover margin.

Nebraska ranks 13th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 34:50.

Team leaders

Nebraska

Passing: Dylan Raiola, 609 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 78.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Emmett Johnson, 248 yards on 39 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jacory Barney Jr., 159 yards on 12 catches, 0 TDs

Houston Christian

Passing: Jake Weir, 295 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 52.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Xai’Shaun Edwards, 200 yards on 27 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Tamarcus Gray Jr., 80 yards on 10 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Nebraska defeated Akron 68-0 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Raiola passed for 364 yards on 24-of-31 attempts (77.4%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Johnson had 140 rushing yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for seven yards and one touchdown. Barney put up 132 yards on seven catches.

Houston Christian was beaten by Eastern Kentucky 20-10 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Weir led Houston Christian with 211 yards on 22-of-45 passing (48.9%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Darryle Evans carried the ball 15 times for 40 yards, adding one reception for 18 yards. Gray recorded 80 yards on 10 catches.

Next game

Nebraska hosts Michigan on Sept. 20. Houston Christian hosts Northern Colorado on Sept. 20.

