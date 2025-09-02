Nebraska plays Akron

Akron (0-1) at Nebraska (1-0), Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Nebraska by 34.5.…

Akron (0-1) at Nebraska (1-0), Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Nebraska by 34.5. Against the spread: Nebraska 0-1, Akron 0-1.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Nebraska Offense

Overall: 353.0 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 243.0 yards per game (54th)

Rushing: 110.0 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 20.0 points per game (87th)

Nebraska Defense

Overall: 271.0 yards per game (52nd in FBS)

Passing: 69.0 yards per game (8th)

Rushing: 110.0 yards per game (115th)

Scoring: 17.0 points per game (69th)

Akron Offense

Overall: 228.0 yards per game (123rd in FBS)

Passing: 139.0 yards per game (111th)

Rushing: 89.0 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 0.0 points per game (134th)

Akron Defense

Overall: 426.0 yards per game (112th in FBS)

Passing: 260.0 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 89.0 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 10.0 points per game (38th)

Akron ranks 104th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 45.0% of the time. Nebraska ranks 30th on offense, converting on 55.6% of third downs.

Nebraska is 11th in the FBS with a +2 turnover margin.

Nebraska is 23rd in the FBS averaging 27.0 penalty yards per game.

Akron is 126th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 0.0% of trips. Nebraska’s red zone defense ranks 56th at 100.0%.

Akron ranks 102nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:44, compared to Nebraska’s 2nd-ranked average of 39:30.

Team leaders

NebraskaPassing: Dylan Raiola, 243 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 78.6 completion percentageRushing: Emmett Johnson, 108 yards on 25 carries, 0 TDsReceiving: Nyziah Hunter, 65 yards on 6 catches, 1 TD

Akron

Passing: Ben Finley, 139 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 42.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Marquese Williams, 30 yards on 6 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Sean Patrick, 47 yards on 4 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Nebraska won 20-17 over Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 28. Raiola led Nebraska with 243 yards on 33-of-42 passing (78.6%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Johnson had 108 rushing yards on 25 carries, adding seven receptions for 27 yards. Hunter put up 65 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Akron fell to Wyoming 10-0 on Thursday, Aug. 28. Finley led Akron with 139 yards on 16-of-38 passing (42.1%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Williams had 30 rushing yards on six carries, adding one reception for two yards. Patrick put up 47 yards on four catches.

Next game

Nebraska hosts Houston Christian on Sept. 13. Akron plays at UAB on Sept. 13.

