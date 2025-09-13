NDSU beats SEMO 41-14 behind Payton’s 4-touchdown showing

FARGO, ND (AP) — Cole Payton threw for four touchdowns, with two going to RaJa Nelson, as North Dakota State…

FARGO, ND (AP) — Cole Payton threw for four touchdowns, with two going to RaJa Nelson, as North Dakota State beat Southeast Missouri State 41-14 on Saturday for the program’s 200th win in the Fargodome.

Payton finished 16 of 23 for 348 yards for NDSU (3-0), the top-ranked team in the FCS coaches’ poll. He had 230 yards passing with 10 minutes left in the second quarter as NDSU led 24-7.

Bryce Lance caught a screen pass, made a move and outran the Redhawks’ defense for a 75-yard touchdown that put the Bison up 14-7 in the first quarter.

Payton threw his fourth touchdown pass of the half from the 5-yard line for Nelson’s second score, to take a 31-14 lead at halftime.

Lance had 159 yards receiving and a touchdown for NDSU. Mekhi Collins added a 28-yard touchdown on his lone catch.

Jax Leatherwood went 12 of 23 for 145 yards and a score for SEMO (1-2), which only managed 217 total yards.

The NDSU defense applied consistent pressure throughout the game, tallying four sacks, eight tackles for loss and a turnover.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.