Navy takes on UAB in AAC play

UAB (1-0) at Navy (1-0), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Navy by 21.5. Against the spread: Navy 1-0, UAB 0-1.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Navy Offense

Overall: 556 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 92 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 464 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 52 points per game (11th)

Navy Defense

Overall: 212 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 197 yards per game (77th)

Rushing: 464 yards per game (1st)

Scoring: 7 points per game (20th)

UAB Offense

Overall: 520 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 247 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 273 yards per game (16th)

Scoring: 52 points per game (11th)

UAB Defense

Overall: 514 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 312 yards per game (127th)

Rushing: 273 yards per game (115th)

Scoring: 42 points per game (124th)

UAB ranks 136th in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert just 86.7% of the time. Navy ranks 4th on offense, converting on 76.9% of third downs.

UAB is 56th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. Navy’s red zone offfense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

UAB ranks 115th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:46, compared to Navy’s 15th-ranked average of 35:27.

Team leaders

NavyPassing: Blake Horvath, 66 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 85.7 completion percentageRushing: Braxton Woodson, 180 yards on 7 carries, 2 TDsReceiving: Eli Heidenreich, 65 yards on 6 catches, 1 TD

UAB

Passing: Jalen Kitna, 247 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 78.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jevon Jackson, 166 yards on 17 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Corri Milliner, 98 yards on 5 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Navy defeated VMI 52-7 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Horvath led Navy with 66 yards on 6-of-7 passing (85.7%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Woodson had 180 rushing yards on seven carries and two touchdowns. Heidenreich recorded 65 yards on six catches with one touchdown. He also had nine carries for 70 yards and one touchdown.

UAB won 52-42 over Alabama State on Thursday, Aug. 28. Kitna led UAB with 247 yards on 18-of-23 passing (78.3%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Jackson had 166 rushing yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns. Milliner had five receptions for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Navy plays at Tulsa on Sept. 13. UAB hosts Akron on Sept. 13.

