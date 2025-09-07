Nathan Denney’s 7-yard TD helps UTRGV beat PVAMU 27-21 for program’s 1st road win

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Nathan Denney scored on the go-ahead touchdown on a 7-yard run with 2:21 to play…

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Nathan Denney scored on the go-ahead touchdown on a 7-yard run with 2:21 to play and UT Rio Grande Valley beat Prairie View A&M 27-21 on Saturday night for the first road win in program history.

Denney finished with 101 yards rushing on 23 carries. Eddie Lee Marburger was 19-of-31 passing for 263 yards and a touchdown for the Vaqueros (1-0).

Marburger threw five TD passes to help UTRGV beat Division-II Sul Ross State 66-0 last week and win the program’s inaugural game.

Backup quarterback Tevin Carter ran for a 1-yard touchdown almost midway through the third quarter and scored on a 3-yard run with 13 minutes to play that gave Prairie View (1-0) its first lead of the game at 21-20.

Marburger hit TJ Dement for gains of 21 and 14 yards and a pass interference penalty against the Panthers gave UTRGV a first-and-10 at the 16. Denney had runs of 6 and 3 yards before he scored the winning touchdown.

Alijah Prosser forced a fumble by PVAMU’s Chase Bingmon that was recovered by Elijah Graham with 1:42 remaining and the Vaqueros ran out the clock.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.