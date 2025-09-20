Nate Glantz and Lindenwood start fast before holding off Stony Brook 30-27

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Nate Glantz threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as Lindenwood held off…

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Nate Glantz threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as Lindenwood held off Stony Brook 30-27 on Saturday night after building a 24-point halftime lead.

Glantz threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Rico Bond to open the scoring and the pair connected again for a 34-yard score with 1:24 left before halftime for a 27-3 lead. Glantz and Steve Hall had short touchdown runs in the first seven minutes of the second quarter.

Chris Zellous threw a 65-yard scoring strike to Jayce Freeman midway through the third, and Roland Dempster scored on a 5-yard run with 3:30 left. The Seawolves added a pair of two-point conversions to cut it to 27-19 heading to the fourth.

Will Graham kicked a 31-yard field goal at the end of a 10-play, 83-yard drive to put the Lions up 30-19 with 6:59 remaining.

Zellous finished a 10-play drive with a 10-yard touchdown toss to Freeman. Stony Brook converted a third straight two-point try to get within three points with 4:23 left but never got the ball back.

Glantz completed 20 of 29 passes for 249 yards and led the Lions with 104 rushing yards on 13 carries. Bond finished with eight receptions for 119 yards.

Zellous totaled 317 yards on 27-for-41 passing. Freeman had nine catches for 178 yards and Dempster rushed for 88 yards on 17 carries.

