Myer throws 2 TD passes, Collick has TD catch and scoop-and-score in Bryant’s 42-6 win over Bentley

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Brennan Myer threw for two touchdowns, Zyheem Collick had a TD catch and returned a blocked punt for a score and Bryant defeated Division II Bentley 42-6 on Saturday night.

Andre Smith blocked a punt and Collick got the scoop-and-score for the game’s first points less than three minutes in. Myer threw an 8-yard TD to Tristen Riley and a 10-yarder to Collick for a 21-0 halftime lead.

Myer was 24 of 33 for 255 yards and was intercepted once. Elijah Elliott led the rushing attack with 71 yards including a 32-yard TD, Dylan Kedzior ran 40 yards for a TD and Grant Robinson added a 1-yard score.

Collick had 87 yards receiving and Tristen Riley also had a TD reception.

Isaiah Osgood connected with Nayvon Reid for a 62-yard touchdown for the Falcons’ only points.

The Bulldogs (2-1) were coming off a 27-26 win ovder UMass, their first win over an FBS team.

