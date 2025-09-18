MWC matchup features Fresno State taking on Hawaii

Fresno State (3-1) at Hawaii (3-1), Sept. 20 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Fresno State…

Fresno State (3-1) at Hawaii (3-1), Sept. 20 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Fresno State by 3. Against the spread: Fresno State 3-1, Hawaii 2-2.

How to watch: Spectrum Sports

Key stats

Fresno State Offense

Overall: 392 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 189.5 yards per game (96th)

Rushing: 202.5 yards per game (37th)

Scoring: 35.3 points per game (51st)

Fresno State Defense

Overall: 323.8 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 213.3 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 110.5 yards per game (49th)

Scoring: 19.8 points per game (63rd)

Hawaii Offense

Overall: 342.5 yards per game (98th in FBS)

Passing: 244.3 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 98.3 yards per game (125th)

Scoring: 22.3 points per game (99th)

Hawaii Defense

Overall: 277 yards per game (36th in FBS)

Passing: 154.5 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 122.5 yards per game (61st)

Scoring: 20.8 points per game (67th)

Fresno State ranks 25th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 51.2% of the time.

Both teams have a -5 turnover margin to rank 127th in the FBS.

Hawaii is 132nd in the FBS averaging 86.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Fresno State’s 46th-ranked 45 per-game average.

Team leaders

Fresno State

Passing: E.J. Warner, 716 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs, 72.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Bryson Donelson, 325 yards on 50 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Josiah Freeman, 149 yards on 11 catches, 0 TDs

Hawaii

Passing: Luke Weaver, 600 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, 59.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Landon Sims, 154 yards on 39 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Pofele Ashlock, 235 yards on 26 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Fresno State won 56-7 over Southern University on Saturday, Sept. 13. Warner threw for 240 yards on 20-of-24 attempts (83.3%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Donelson had 90 rushing yards on nine carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 19 yards. Rayshon Luke recorded 79 yards on seven catches with one touchdown. He also had seven carries for 31 yards and one touchdown.

Hawaii won 23-3 over Portland State on Sunday, Sept. 14. Weaver led Hawaii with 240 yards on 26-of-42 passing (61.9%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 30 yards. Sims carried the ball nine times for 41 yards, adding four receptions for 46 yards. Cam Barfield had four receptions for 50 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Fresno State hosts Nevada on Oct. 4. Hawaii plays at Air Force on Sept. 27.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.