Morgan throws for 2 TDs, Davenport runs for 2, Jackson State tops Southern 38-13 in Boombox Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — JaCobian Morgan threw for 337 yards and two touchdowns, Donerio Davenport rushed for two touchdowns and Jackson State dominated the second half to open Southwestern Athletic Conference play with a 38-13 victory over Southern in the Boombox Classic on Saturday night.

The Tigers (3-1) led 17-13 at halftime after Morgan threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Naylon Dupree with five seconds to play. Kam Sallis had intercepted an Ashton Strother pass at the 3 with 1:41 to go and then the Tigers, stopped on their 10, got a break when a Southern player ran into the punter.

From there, Jackson State outgained the Jaguars 293-107 in the second half.

Morgan was 21-of-31 passing, adding an 82-yard touchdown connection with Nate Rembert to close the scoring. Ahmad Miller rushed for 101 yards and Rembert finished with 102 on five catches.

Trey Holly ran for 147 yards for the Jaguars (1-4), with his 73-yard touchdown run producing a 13-7 lead in the second quarter.

Davenport’s second short TD made it 24-13 midway through the third and Travis Terrell Jr. added a short TD run in the middle of the fourth for a 30-13 lead.

