Moore throws career-best 4 TDs and No. 6 Oregon beats rival Oregon State

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dante Moore threw for 305 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, and No. 6 Oregon rolled to a 41-7 victory over former Pac-12 foe Oregon State on Saturday before the rivalry goes on a break next season.

Moore was 21-of-31 passing and spread his scoring strikes to four different receivers for the Ducks (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten), who had 585 yards in total offense.

Anthony Hankerson ran for 38 yards on 14 carries and the lone touchdown for the 0-4 Beavers.

The rivalry between the two Oregon schools started in 1894, but next year it will go on hiatus because of scheduling issues. It is likely to resume in 2027.

NO. 3 LSU 56, SE LOUISIANA 10

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) —Garrett Nussmeier threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth and No. 3 LSU easily beat Southeastern Louisiana.

The Tigers (4-0) erupted for 28 points in the second quarter to put the game quickly out of reach in only the third meeting between the schools.

Up by a touchdown early in the second quarter, LSU scored on back-to-back drives, on scoring runs of 2 and 10 yards by running back Ju’Juan Johnson.

LSU’s defense, which held the Lions (2-2) to 30 yards of total offense in the first half, forced a three and out late in the second quarter. Nussmeier then drove the offense down the field, completing passes to Bauer Sharp for 6 yards and a pair to Barion Brown including a 17 yarder for a touchdown.

LSU finished the first half with an 8-play, 56-yard drive, culminating in a 9-yard touchdown pass from Nussmeier to Zavion Thomas, extending the lead to 35-0.

NO. 4 MIAMI 26, FLORIDA 7

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) —Mark Fletcher Jr. rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown, Marty Brown rushed for a pair of scores and No. 4 Miami struggled at times before beating Florida.

Brown had a 2-yard rush to cap the first drive of the game for Miami (4-0), then had a 1-yard plunge with 4:08 left to seal what became the Hurricanes’ ninth win over the Gators in the teams’ last 11 meetings.

Fletcher scored from 1 yard out with 1:57 left.

Jadan Baugh had a 7-yard touchdown run for Florida (1-3), off to its worst start since 1986. The loss sent embattled coach Billy Napier’s record with the Gators to 20-22, and came on a night where Florida had its fewest total yards in a game in more than 25 years.

NO. 7 FLORIDA STATE 66, KENT STATE 10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Tommy Castellanos passed for 205 yards and had two of No. 7 Florida State’s eight rushing touchdowns in a rout of Kent State.

Gavin Sawchuk had 11 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns as the Seminoles (3-0) ran for a single-game school record 498 yards and surpassed last season’s win total.

Florida State had as many touchdowns against Kent State as it did in 12 games in 2024.

Castellanos left in the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury, but he ran down the sideline in the third quarter. With the Seminoles in front 45-7, Castellanos did not play in the second half.

Micahi Danzy had a 64-yard touchdown run and added receptions of 65 yards and 47 yards. The redshirt freshman now has three touchdowns in three games.

The Golden Flashes’ Dru DeShields completed 9 of 18 passes for 129 yards and had a 75-yard touchdown pass to Da’Shawn Martin.

NO. 8 TEXAS 55, SAM HOUSTON 0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arch Manning passed for 309 yards and three touchdowns in his sharpest game of the season so far as No. 8 Texas cruised to a win over Sam Houston.

Manning was 18 of 21 passing and also ran for two first-half touchdowns. He connected with Ryan Wingo for touchdowns of 53 and 13 yards in the third quarter before leaving the game with Texas (3-1) leading 45-0.

Manning needed a confidence builder after a poor start to the season and got one against the overmatched Bearkats (0-4). His passes looked crisp and decisive, and his first touchdown run saw him stand and flex over a defender before a game official broke them up.

Manning had come into the game completing just 55% of his passes. The preseason betting favorite for the Heisman Trophy had promised several times during the week he would start playing better.

NO. 19 INDIANA 63, NO. 9 ILLINOIS 10

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Fernando Mendoza threw five touchdown passes and D’Angelo Ponds scooped up the punt he blocked and returned it 11 yards for a score Saturday night, leading No. 19 Indiana past No. 9 Illinois.

Ponds’ blocked punt return opened the scoring, and Mendoza went 21 of 23 with 267 yards to become the first Hoosiers player with multiple games of five or more TD passes in three quarters. He also completed his final 17 passes as Indiana (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) extended its school record home winning streak to 12, all coming under second-year coach Curt Cignetti.

Elijah Sarratt caught nine passes for 92 yards and two scores while Omar Cooper Jr. had six receptions for 78 yards and one TD. Khobe Martin rushed for 107 yards and two TDs and Kaelon Black added 89 yards rushing and one TD.

The Fighting Illini offense struggled as quarterback Luke Altmeyer was under pressure all night. Illinois (3-1, 0-1) allowed five sacks and rushed for only 3 yards in the first half, falling into an insurmountable 35-10 deficit. Indiana sealed the win with TD drives on each of its first two second-half possessions.

NO. 11 OKLAHOMA 24, NO. 22 AUBURN 17

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — John Mateer passed for 271 yards, and No. 11 Oklahoma beat No. 22 Auburn and former Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold on Saturday afternoon.

Mateer, who transferred from Washington State to replace Arnold, scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 9-yard run with 4:54 remaining.

Arnold led Oklahoma during last year’s upset of Alabama before transferring. He couldn’t replicate that magic against the Sooners, in part because they set a school record by sacking him 10 times. He passed for 220 yards and a touchdown, but rushed for minus-11 yards on 21 carries.

Oklahoma pass rusher R Mason Thomas missed the first half after being called for targeting last Saturday against Temple. He got a sack on his second play back in the third quarter, then later sacked Arnold for a safety with 1:06 remaining to close the scoring.

Isaiah Sategna had career highs of nine catches and 127 yards and Tate Sandell made three field goals for the Sooners (4-0, 1-0 SEC).

Eric Singleton had 60 yards on nine catches for the Tigers (3-1, 0-1).

NO. 13 MISSISSIPPI 45, TULANE 10

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Trinidad Chambliss threw for two touchdowns, Kewan Lacy added a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs and No. 13 Mississippi handed Tulane its first loss.

Ole Miss (4-0) dominated the Green Wave, building a 23-3 halftime lead, after earning consecutive close wins over SEC foes Kentucky and Arkansas.

Chambliss, confirmed as the starting quarterback on Thursday, provided a second consecutive strong performance with 17-of-27 passing for 307 yards while adding 112 yards on 14 rushes.

Deuce Alexander had four receptions for 94 yards, including a 33-yard TD reception. Dae’Quan Wright caught a 5-yard scoring pass as Chambliss connected with seven receivers.

Lacy finished with 68 yards on 18 rushes, while Logan Diggs added a 2-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth period. Lucas Carneiro added field goals of 22, 54 and 34 yards. The Rebels finished with 548 yards of total offense and scored on all six trips to the red zone.

Tulane (3-1) managed only 282 yards of total offense and turned the ball over on downs three times in the second half. Jake Retzlaff, after an 0-for-9 start, finished 5 of 17 for 56 yards.

NO. 15 TENNESSEE 56, UAB 24

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joey Aguilar threw for 218 yards with three touchdowns and an interception to lead No. 15 Tennessee over UAB.

The Volunteers (3-1) recovered from their overtime loss to Georgia last week with a dominating performance over the Blazers (2-2).

Mike Matthews had a 39-yard touchdown reception and Chris Brazzell II hauled one in from 19 yards. Star Thomas ran for a touchdown and caught a scoring pass. Aguilar played just one series in the second half after Tennessee led 42-7 at halftime.

Tennessee’s run game, which sputtered last week, accounted for 235 yards and four TDs.

UAB QB Jalen Kitna threw for 364 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

NO. 17 TEXAS TECH 34, NO. 16 UTAH 10

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Backup quarterback Will Hammond stepped into a stagnant Texas Tech offense in the third quarter and put together four scoring drives to lead the 17th-ranked Red Raiders to a win over No. 16 Utah on.

Hammond threw for 169 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 61 yards. He entered the game in relief of Behren Morton, whose helmet slammed on the turf after he slid head first into contact with Utah linebacker Johnathan Hall during the Red Raiders’ (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) opening drive of the third quarter. Morton was ruled out after the hit with his teaming leading 10-3. He threw for 142 yards and two interceptions before exiting.

Utah QB Devon Dampier threw for 162 yards and two interceptions. The Utes (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) were held to 263 total yards and committed four turnovers.

NO. 18 GEORGIA TECH 45, TEMPLE 24

ATLANTA (AP) — Haynes King threw for 161 yards and two touchdowns, Malachi Hosley ran for two touchdowns, and No. 18 Georgia Tech raced out to a quick three touchdown lead and beat Temple.

The Yellow Jackets (4-0), playing their first home game as a ranked team since 2015, scored touchdowns on their first three possessions, gaining 199 yards on 16 offensive plays for a 21-0 first-quarter lead.

King opened the scoring with a 17-yard touchdown run, and threw touchdown passes to Malik Rutherford and Isiah Canion.

Temple (2-2) pulled within 21-14 on Jay Ducker’s 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and Evan Simon’s 28-yard scoring pass to JoJo Bermudez.

But Hosley scored his third and fourth rushing touchdowns of the season on consecutive drives, busting off left tackle for a 34-yard score and pushing forward from 2 yards out to restore the 21-point advantage by the end of three quarters.

VANDERBILT 70, GEORGIA STATE 21

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Diego Pavia threw for 245 yards and a touchdown, and No. 20 Vanderbilt scored its most points in 107 years while romping Georgia State.

The previous time the Commodores rolled up 70 points in a game was a 76-0 win over Tennessee on Nov. 19, 1918, at Dudley Field in Nashville.

Pavia also rushed for 86 yards and a TD as Vanderbilt (4-0) remained one of eight undefeated Southeastern Conference teams. Running back AJ Newberry scored twice on the ground.

Three other running backs scored a touchdown each, and quarterback Blaze Berlowitz scored his first rushing touchdown for the Commodores. Drew Dickey scored Vanderbilt’s final TD on a 9-yard quarterback keep.

Commodores cornerback Jordan Matthews forced a fumble and defensive tackle Jaylon Stone recovered one in the first half. In the second half, linebacker Jamison Curtis blocked a punt and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown.

NO. 21 MICHIGAN 30, NEBRASKA 27

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Justice Haynes rushed for 149 yards and broke one of No. 21 Michigan’s three long touchdown runs in a win over Nebraska, extending the Cornhuskers’ losing streak against Top 25 opponents to 28 games.

Freshman Bryce Underwood was just 12-of-22 passing for 105 yards in his first Big Ten road game but scored the Wolverines’ first touchdown on a 37-yard run and extended his team’s last scoring drive with a key third-down pass and a scramble.

Dylan Raiola’s 52-yard Hail Mary to Jacory Barney Jr. for a touchdown to end the first half tied it 17-all and gave the Cornhuskers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) momentum heading into the third quarter. They managed just a field goal after that until Raiola led them on a 75-yard drive to make it a three-point game with 1:34 left.

Michigan (3-1, 1-0) recovered the onside kick, picked up a first down and ran out the clock.

NO. 23 MISSOURI 29, SOUTH CAROLINA 29

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Ahmad Hardy bounced his way for 138 yards rushing and a touchdown, Beau Pribula led No. 23 Missouri downfield for a go-ahead score in the fourth quarter and the Tigers beat South Carolina.

Pribula threw for 171 yards with a touchdown pass, and Jamal Roberts had a nifty touchdown jaunt of his own with 9:32 left to give the Tigers (4-0, 1-0 SEC) the lead, ultimately helping them to their 14th consecutive home win.

LaNorris Sellers had 302 yards passing and two touchdowns for the Gamecocks (2-2, 0-2), but their star quarterback missed a couple of open receivers in the fourth quarter when the game was on the line. South Carolina twice went three-and-out down the stretch, giving the powerful Missouri ground game the chance to close out the win.

The Tigers finished with 285 yards rushing. South Carolina had minus-9 on the ground.

NO. 24 NOTRE DAME 56, PURDUE 30

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jadarian Price scored four touchdowns, including a 100-yard kickoff return, and No. 24 Notre Dame beat Purdue for its first win of the season.

The Irish beat the Boilermakers for the 10th straight time, including last season’s 66-7 blowout. Notre Dame leads the series 61-26-2.

Coming off losses against No. 4 Miami and No. 10 Texas A&M to start the season, Notre Dame (1-2) took command with three touchdowns in the third quarter to break away from a 35-23 halftime lead.

Price scored three touchdowns rushing (21, 9 and 1 yards). He carried the ball nine times for 74 yards and finished with 216 all-purpose yards.

Jeremiyah Love racked up 157 yards rushing on 19 carries, including scoring runs of 46 yards and 1 yard.

Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr was 10-of-12 passing for 223 yards and two touchdowns.

The game was delayed by 1 hour and 54 minutes due to a lightning delay late in the second quarter.

Purdue (2-2) was led by quarterback Ryan Browne’s 21-of-34 passing for 250 yards and one touchdown.

SOUTHERN CAL 45, MICHIGAN STATE 31

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jayden Maiava threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores, and Makai Lemon made a 40-yard TD catch and ran for another score in No. 25 Southern California’s victory over Michigan State.

Maiava passed for 236 yards, Waymond Jordan rushed for 157 yards and Lemon had 127 yards receiving in a fourth straight comfortable victory for USC (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten), which is off to its best start since coach Lincoln Riley’s first season in 2022.

Tanook Hines and Walker Lyons also caught TD passes as the Trojans surged away near halftime and capably handled a late rally by the Spartans (3-1, 0-1) to win the new conference rivals’ first meeting since 1990.

Long Beach native Aidan Chiles threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another score for the Spartans, who fell short of only their second 4-0 start in the past decade.

