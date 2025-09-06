Missouri State wins first game as FBS program by beating Marshall 21-20

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — Jacob Clark threw for three touchdowns and 359 yards and led a late drive to…

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — Jacob Clark threw for three touchdowns and 359 yards and led a late drive to send Missouri State past Marshall 21-20, giving the Bears their first win as an FBS program on Saturday.

Clark helped lead a nine-play, 80-yard drive that ended with his 8-yard scoring pass to Jeron Askren with 2:12 remaining. The Missouri State (1-1) defense forced Marshall to turn it over on downs as the Thundering Herd (0-2) lost 5 yards in four plays. Missouri State took over and proceeded to kill the clock.

In the third, Clark threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Jmariyae Robinson with 7:59 left in the third quarter to bring Missouri State within 20-14. After scoreless first quarter, Clark threw a 57-yard touchdown to Ramone Green Jr. for a 7-0 Bears lead.

Marshall countered with 14-yard scoring run by Zion Turner, a 37-yard touchdown run by Justin Williams Thomas and field goals of 50 and 33 yards by Lorcan Quinn before Missouri State staged its comeback.

Missouri State ended Marshall’s nine-game home win streak and 15th straight home opening win.

Clark entered needing 159 passing yards to hit 5,000 for his career. He has now thrown for 200 yards or more in 14 of 18 career starts.

It was the first meeting between the two programs.

