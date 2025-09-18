Missouri State takes on FCS UT Martin

UT Martin (0-3) at Missouri State (1-2), Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Missouri…

UT Martin (0-3) at Missouri State (1-2), Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Missouri State Offense

Overall: 342 yards per game (99th in FBS)

Passing: 274 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 68 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 14.7 points per game (123rd)

Missouri State Defense

Overall: 439.7 yards per game (123rd in FBS)

Passing: 242.7 yards per game (105th)

Rushing: 197 yards per game (120th)

Scoring: 40.3 points per game (132nd)

UT Martin Offense

Overall: 295.7 yards per game (87th in FCS)

Passing: 194 yards per game (64th)

Rushing: 101.7 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 11.3 points per game (112th)

UT Martin Defense

Overall: 440.3 yards per game (96th in FCS)

Passing: 242.3 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 198 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 35.3 points per game (85th)

Missouri State ranks 131st in third down percentage, converting 23.8% of the time.

Missouri State ranks 113th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin.

Missouri State ranks 121st in the FBS with 75 penalty yards per game.

Team leaders

Missouri State

Passing: Jacob Clark, 781 yards, 5 TDs, 6 INTs, 65.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Shomari Lawrence, 143 yards on 42 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Jmariyae Robinson, 164 yards on 9 catches, 1 TD

UT Martin

Passing: Jase Bauer, 516 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 69.2 completion percentage

Rushing: John Gentry, 125 yards on 41 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Bryce Bailey, 179 yards on 12 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Missouri State was defeated by SMU 28-10 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Clark passed for 275 yards on 23-of-37 attempts (62.2%) with one touchdown and three interceptions. Lawrence carried the ball 13 times for 44 yards, adding three receptions for 18 yards. Dash Luke had five receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown.

UT Martin fell to Southern Illinois 37-10 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Bauer threw for 173 yards on 22-of-29 attempts (75.9%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 52 yards. Gentry had 42 rushing yards on 13 carries, adding four receptions for 30 yards. Bailey recorded 70 yards on six catches.

Next game

Missouri State hosts Western Kentucky on Sept. 27. UT Martin hosts Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 27.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.