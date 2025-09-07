Missouri State hosts SMU in Week 3

SMU (1-1) at Missouri State (1-1), Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: CBS Sports Network Key stats…

SMU (1-1) at Missouri State (1-1), Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Missouri State Offense

Overall: 349.0 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 273.5 yards per game (33rd)

Rushing: 75.5 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 17.0 points per game (114th)

Missouri State Defense

Overall: 435.5 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 223.5 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 212.0 yards per game (126th)

Scoring: 46.5 points per game (134th)

SMU Offense

Overall: 429.0 yards per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 277.5 yards per game (30th)

Rushing: 151.5 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 43.5 points per game (25th)

SMU Defense

Overall: 476.0 yards per game (129th in FBS)

Passing: 342.0 yards per game (135th)

Rushing: 134.0 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 30.5 points per game (110th)

Missouri State ranks 105th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to SMU’s 45th-ranked +1 margin.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Missouri State ranks 121st in the FBS averaging 76.5 penalty yards per game, and SMU ranks 112th with a 69.5-yard average.

SMU ranks 125th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 60.0% of trips. Missouri State’s red zone defense ranks 85th at 90.0%.

SMU ranks 130th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 24:12, compared to Missouri State’s 27th-ranked average of 33:32.

Team leaders

Missouri State

Passing: Jacob Clark, 506 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 67.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Shomari Lawrence, 99 yards on 29 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Ramone Green Jr., 151 yards on 6 catches, 1 TD

SMU

Passing: Kevin Jennings, 555 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs, 73.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Tomarion Harden, 157 yards on 27 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Romello Brinson, 247 yards on 11 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Missouri State won 21-20 over Marshall on Saturday, Sept. 6. Clark passed for 359 yards on 21-of-31 attempts (67.7%) with three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 15 times for 30 yards. Lawrence had 49 rushing yards on 17 carries, adding three receptions for 23 yards. Green put up 123 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

SMU was beaten by Baylor 48-45 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Jennings threw for 295 yards on 16-of-22 attempts (72.7%) with three touchdowns and one interception. Harden carried the ball 19 times for 115 yards and scored three touchdowns, adding two receptions for -7 yards. Brinson had four receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Missouri State hosts Tennessee-Martin on Sept. 20. SMU plays at TCU on Sept. 20.

