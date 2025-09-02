Missouri matches up with Kansas in Week 2

Kansas (2-0) at Missouri (1-0), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Missouri by 6.5.…

Kansas (2-0) at Missouri (1-0), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Missouri by 6.5. Against the spread: Missouri 1-0, Kansas 1-1.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Missouri Offense

Overall: 560 yards per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 341 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 219 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 61 points per game (6th)

Missouri Defense

Overall: 227 yards per game (34th in FBS)

Passing: 73 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 219 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 6 points per game (17th)

Kansas Offense

Overall: 507 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 261 yards per game (36th)

Rushing: 246 yards per game (24th)

Scoring: 38.5 points per game (40th)

Kansas Defense

Overall: 179.5 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 134.5 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 246 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 7 points per game (20th)

Kansas ranks 13th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 15.4% of the time. Kansas ranks 102nd on offense, converting on 30% of third downs.

Missouri ranks 11th in the FBS with a +2 turnover margin.

Missouri ranks 113th in the FBS with 70 penalty yards per game.

Kansas is 98th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 69.2% of trips. Missouri’s red zone defense ranks 10th at 50%.

Team leaders

MissouriPassing: Beau Pribula, 283 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 82.1 completion percentageRushing: Ahmad Hardy, 100 yards on 10 carries, 1 TDReceiving: Marquis Johnson, 134 yards on 5 catches, 1 TD

Kansas

Passing: Jalon Daniels, 456 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT, 80.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Daniel Hishaw Jr., 158 yards on 27 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Emmanuel Henderson Jr., 154 yards on 9 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Missouri defeated Central Arkansas 61-6 on Thursday, Aug. 28. Pribula threw for 283 yards on 23-of-28 attempts (82.1%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 65 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Hardy carried the ball 10 times for 100 yards and scored one touchdown. Johnson had five receptions for 134 yards and one touchdown.

Kansas won 46-7 over Wagner on Friday, Aug. 29. Daniels led Kansas with 280 yards on 18-of-25 passing (72.0%) for four touchdowns and one interception. Hishaw had 89 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown. Henderson had six receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Missouri hosts Louisiana on Sept. 13. Kansas hosts West Virginia on Sept. 20.

